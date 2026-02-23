Charleston Chamber & Economic Development

Hosted by

Charleston Chamber & Economic Development

About this event

2026 Annual Charleston Chamber Banquet

N Rattlesnake Rd

Charleston, AR 72933, USA

Individual Ticket
$30

An opportunity to attend this year’s Evening in Bloom and join in recognizing the businesses and individuals who help Charleston thrive.

Blossom Sponsor
$150

Includes:

• Two banquet tickets

• Business name listed in printed program

• Business name displayed on event slideshow

A wonderful opportunity for individuals and small businesses who are committed to celebrating and investing in our community’s continued growth.

Bloom Sponsor
$300

Includes:

• Reserved table for eight

• Business name listed in printed program

• Business logo displayed on event slideshow

A thoughtful way to host guests while demonstrating support for Charleston’s business community.

Garden Sponsor
$500

Includes:
• Reserved table for eight
• Business logo featured in printed program
• Business logo displayed on event slideshow
• Social media recognition prior to the event
• Verbal recognition during the program
An opportunity for businesses seeking increased visibility while celebrating progress and leadership in our community.

White Rose Sponsor
$800

Includes:
• Premium reserved table for eight
• Prominent logo placement in printed program
• Logo featured on event signage
• Dedicated social media spotlight
• Verbal recognition from the podium
• Priority seating placement
An elevated level of partnership for businesses wishing to take a leading role in this year’s Evening in Bloom at The White Rose.

Presenting Sponsor - Sold
$1,500

SOLD - The White Rose

Add a donation for Charleston Chamber & Economic Development

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!