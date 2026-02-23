2026 Annual Charleston Chamber Banquet

About this event
An opportunity to attend this year’s Evening in Bloom and join in recognizing the businesses and individuals who help Charleston thrive.
Includes:
• Two banquet tickets
• Business name listed in printed program
• Business name displayed on event slideshow
A wonderful opportunity for individuals and small businesses who are committed to celebrating and investing in our community’s continued growth.
Includes:
• Reserved table for eight
• Business name listed in printed program
• Business logo displayed on event slideshow
A thoughtful way to host guests while demonstrating support for Charleston’s business community.
Includes:
• Reserved table for eight
• Business logo featured in printed program
• Business logo displayed on event slideshow
• Social media recognition prior to the event
• Verbal recognition during the program
An opportunity for businesses seeking increased visibility while celebrating progress and leadership in our community.
Includes:
• Premium reserved table for eight
• Prominent logo placement in printed program
• Logo featured on event signage
• Dedicated social media spotlight
• Verbal recognition from the podium
• Priority seating placement
An elevated level of partnership for businesses wishing to take a leading role in this year’s Evening in Bloom at The White Rose.
SOLD - The White Rose
$
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