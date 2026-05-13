Rotary Club of Downtown Ormond Beach

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Downtown Ormond Beach

About this event

2026 Annual Charity Poker Tournament

75 N Halifax Dr

Ormond Beach, FL 32176, USA

Player Seat (early bird pricing)
$75
Available until Oct 2

Each Player Seat will start with 2,000 in player chips. Add-ons and re-buy will be available. All Players will receive a drink ticket, a raffle ticket, and will be served heavy appetizers. Non-Cash Prizes will be awarded to the Final Table players!


NO REFUNDS. PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.

Player Seat
$100

Each Player Seat will start with 2,000 in player chips. Add-ons and re-buy will be available. All Players will receive a drink ticket, a raffle ticket, and will be served heavy appetizers. Non-Cash Prizes will be awarded to the Final Table players!


NO REFUNDS. PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.

Spectator (NON-PLAYER)
$50

Come watch the fun! Limited spectator tickets available due to capacity at venue.


Each spectator ticket holder will receive:

  • Entry to the Event
  • One Raffle Ticket
  • Appetizers
  • Cash bar

NO REFUNDS. PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Downtown Ormond Beach

$

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