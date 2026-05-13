2026 Annual Charity Poker Tournament

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About this event
Each Player Seat will start with 2,000 in player chips. Add-ons and re-buy will be available. All Players will receive a drink ticket, a raffle ticket, and will be served heavy appetizers. Non-Cash Prizes will be awarded to the Final Table players!
NO REFUNDS. PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.
Each Player Seat will start with 2,000 in player chips. Add-ons and re-buy will be available. All Players will receive a drink ticket, a raffle ticket, and will be served heavy appetizers. Non-Cash Prizes will be awarded to the Final Table players!
NO REFUNDS. PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.
Come watch the fun! Limited spectator tickets available due to capacity at venue.
Each spectator ticket holder will receive:
NO REFUNDS. PLEASE REVIEW DRESS CODE.
$
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