2026 Annual Community Leader Breakfast Awards Sponsorship

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About this event
Opportunity to speak at the event as the Presenting Sponsor
Sponsorship announced live during the event
Visual Sponsor-level recognition at the event
Sponsor-level recognition on all event marketing materials, and included on MeckMIN Website and newsletter.
Opportunity to share your sponsorship in your internal and external communications
ONE 2025 opportunity to do a targeted email to our mailing list
FOUR 2025 opportunities to post on our Facebook and Instagram accounts
Opportunity to have a resource table at the event
Present the 2026 Bridge Builder Award
Live recognition + sponsor-level visibility
Featured on event marketing, website & e-newsletter
8 tickets (1 full table)
2026 promotion: 2 social media posts
Resource table at event
Present the 2026 Community Leader Award
Live recognition + sponsor-level visibility
Featured on event marketing, website & e-newsletter
8 tickets (1 full table)
2026 promotion: 2 social media posts
Resource table at event
Present the 2026 Youth Leader Award
Live recognition + sponsor-level visibility
Featured on event marketing, website & e-newsletter
8 tickets (1 full table)
2026 promotion: 2 social media posts
Resource table at event
Sponsor-level recognition at the event
Featured on MeckMIN website & e-newsletter
8 tickets (1 full table)
Resource table at event
2026 promotion: 2 social media posts
Visual sponsor level recognition at the event
8 tickets to the event (1 full table)
Visual sponsor level recognition at the event
4 tickets to the event (One half table)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!