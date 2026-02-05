MeckMIN

Hosted by

MeckMIN

About this event

2026 Annual Community Leader Breakfast Awards Sponsorship

3400 Beatties Ford Rd

Charlotte, NC 28216, USA

PRESENTING SPONSOR (FULFILLED)
$5,000

Opportunity to speak at the event as the Presenting Sponsor

Sponsorship announced live during the event

Visual Sponsor-level recognition at the event

Sponsor-level recognition on all event marketing materials, and included on MeckMIN Website and newsletter.

Opportunity to share your sponsorship in your internal and external communications

ONE 2025 opportunity to do a targeted email to our mailing list

FOUR 2025 opportunities to post on our Facebook and Instagram accounts

Opportunity to have a resource table at the event

BRIDGE BUILDER AWARD SPONSOR
$3,000

Present the 2026 Bridge Builder Award
Live recognition + sponsor-level visibility
Featured on event marketing, website & e-newsletter
8 tickets (1 full table)
2026 promotion: 2 social media posts
Resource table at event

COMMUNITY LEADER AWARD SPONSOR
$3,000

Present the 2026 Community Leader Award
Live recognition + sponsor-level visibility
Featured on event marketing, website & e-newsletter
8 tickets (1 full table)
2026 promotion: 2 social media posts
Resource table at event

YOUTH LEADER AWARD SPONSOR
$3,000

Present the 2026 Youth Leader Award
Live recognition + sponsor-level visibility
Featured on event marketing, website & e-newsletter
8 tickets (1 full table)
2026 promotion: 2 social media posts
Resource table at event

SUSTAINING SPONSOR
$1,000

Sponsor-level recognition at the event
Featured on MeckMIN website & e-newsletter
8 tickets (1 full table)
Resource table at event
2026 promotion: 2 social media posts

TABLE SPONSOR
$600

Visual sponsor level recognition at the event
8 tickets to the event (1 full table)

HALF TABLE SPONSOR
$300

Visual sponsor level recognition at the event
4 tickets to the event (One half table)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!