2026 Annual Community Leader Breakfast Awards Sponsorship

Opportunity to speak at the event as the Presenting Sponsor

Sponsorship announced live during the event

Visual Sponsor-level recognition at the event

Sponsor-level recognition on all event marketing materials, and included on MeckMIN Website and newsletter.

Opportunity to share your sponsorship in your internal and external communications

ONE 2025 opportunity to do a targeted email to our mailing list

FOUR 2025 opportunities to post on our Facebook and Instagram accounts

Opportunity to have a resource table at the event