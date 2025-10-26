International Cultic Studies Association, Inc.

Hosted by

International Cultic Studies Association, Inc.

About this event

ICSA International Conference 2026

1 Park Blvd

San Diego, CA 92101, USA

Early bird ticket
$295
Available until Mar 14

Every attendee must have their own individual ticket.

Special rates and discounts:
For Member Rate (325 USD), Student Rate (145 USD), and Capellini Scholarship Rate (145 USD), please contact us at: [email protected] with the the appropriate documentation. See our conference page for more information about what is required.

Speakers:
If you have applied to speak or have been approved as a speaker, DO NOT buy your ticket before contacting us. Please email [email protected] for your speaker discount code.


ICSA is a registered non-profit and tickets purchased for the event are tax deductible. Upon purchase a charity receipt will be sent to your email.

General admission
$375

Every attendee must have their own individual ticket.

Special rates and discounts:
For Member Rate (325 USD), Student Rate (145 USD), and Capellini Scholarship Rate (145 USD), please contact us at: [email protected] with the the appropriate documentation. See our conference page for more information about what is required.

Speakers:
If you have applied to speak or have been approved as a speaker, DO NOT buy your ticket before contacting us. Please email [email protected] for your speaker discount code.


ICSA is a registered non-profit and tickets purchased for the event are tax deductible. Upon purchase a charity receipt will be sent to your email.

Add a donation for International Cultic Studies Association, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!