2026 Annual Conference Registration

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About this event
Directors or District Managers, attend Monday October 19th from 5-8pm for Director 101 training with MACD and MDARD. Includes dinner.
Are you a Director who can only attend one day? This is for you! In addition to the free Director 101 Training and Annual Business Meeting, this includes access to the Open Partner Luncheon, All Tuesday afternoon sessions.
Any attendee can choose the one-day option and choose between, Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday and still receive the full day of content, social events, and breakfast/lunch for that day.
Special early bird pricing! Admission includes access to all conference activities, including educational sessions, breakfasts, lunches, evening social events, and trivia night. Conservation Districts are eligible for discounted rates based on membership level, please refer to your email for your coupon code. The optional Wednesday Mushroom Workshop is available as a $20 add-on at checkout.
A beginner-friendly course on growing microgreens at home. Participants would leave with their own mini microgreen setup and seeds ready to go.
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