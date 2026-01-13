2026 Annual Corned Beef Dinner for Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade

About this event
Corned beef, potatoes, carrots and cabbage
Corned Beef on Lupi Legna Bakery famous rye bread
Kid Hot Dog & Chips
One 50/50 Raffle ticket
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!