Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

Hosted by

Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

About this event

2026 Annual Corned Beef Dinner for Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade

1533 State St

New Haven, CT 06511, USA

Dinner
$25

Corned beef, potatoes, carrots and cabbage

Corned Beef Sandwich
$15

Corned Beef on Lupi Legna Bakery famous rye bread

Kid Hot Dog & Chips
$5

Kid Hot Dog & Chips

Raffle Tickets - Baskets - $5 for 5 tickets
$5
Raffle Tickets - Baskets - $10 for 10 tickets
$10
Raffle Tickets - Baskets - $20 for 25 tickets
$20
50/50 Raffle ticket
$5

One 50/50 Raffle ticket

Additional Donation to New Haven Veteran Groups - $5
$5

This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

Additional Donation to New Haven Veteran Groups - $10
$10

This donation will directly benefit the VFW Post 12150 & American Legion New Haven Post 120, the beneficiaries of this year's Greater New Haven St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee community outreach campaign.

Add a donation for Associated Irish Societies, Inc.

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