2026 Annual Cornhole Tournament

Stagecoach Park

3420 Camino De Los Coches, Carlsbad, CA 92009, USA

Single Player Ticket
$50

Single Player Ticket

Two-Player Team Ticket
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Play with a Firefighter!
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Sponsor a firefighter to be on your team!

*This ticket is for one team participant and one firefighter (to be designated by the fire department)

EVENT SPONSOR: Corporate
$500

This does NOT include a participation ticket - this is event sponsor donation only.

Benefits: Logo added to the Foundation website.

EVENT SPONSOR: Captain (Includes 2 Participant Tickets)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Event Sponsorship Donation: INCLUDES 2 participant tickets.

Benefits: Logo and URL on Foundation website. Option to set up a company booth at the event.

EVENT SPONSOR: Battalion (Includes 4 Participant Tickets)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Event Sponsorship Donation: INCLUDES 4 participation tickets.

Benefits: Logo and URL on the foundation website and on-site event banner. Option to set up a company booth at the event.

EVENT SPONSOR: Chief (Includes 8 Participant Tickets)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Event Sponsorship Donation: INCLUDES 8 participation tickets.

Benefits: Logo and URL on the foundation website and on-site event banner. Option to set up a company booth at the event.

