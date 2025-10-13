CTA Independence PTO

2026 Annual Dad's Club Golf Tournament & Lunch

8000 S

Arizona Grand Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85044, USA

Title Event Sponsor
$4,000

This would make your company the marquee sponsor for the event.
• СТА Independence Dad's club golf fundraiser sponsored by "Your company."
• Your company logo will be the primary feature on the event banner, in cart brochure, and T-box signs.

• Entry for a team of four players. CTA Golf Swag

Platinum Community Supporter
$2,500

• Entry for a team of four players. CTA Golf Swag
• Your company logo will be displayed on the event banner.
• Your company logo will be featured on an 18”x12” tee-box sign.

Corporate event sponsor
$1,000

4-Player team entry
Get your company logo on the event banner.
Get your company logo on an 18"X12" Tee box sign.

4-some Sponsor
$760

• Discounted 4-Player team entry

Individual entry
$200

• Individual entry

Tee Box Sponsor
$500

• Get your company logo on an 18"X12" Tee box sign.
• Get your company logo on the event banner.

Mulligan
$25
$25
Mulligan
$50
Raffle
$5
Raffle
$25
Raffle
$50
Raffle
$100
