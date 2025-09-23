2026 Annual Dinner & Award Ceremony

254 Jackson Pike

Gallipolis, OH 45631, USA

Single Ticket
$75

This is for one admission

Table of 8
$600
This is for one full table of 8 seats. (Admission for 8)

Table Sponsor
$50

Promote your business by decorating a random table with your business "swag" at our Annual Awards and Dinner Ceremony on January 29th, 2026! Tables must consist of a centerpiece that will be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce and 8 individual place settings. Attendees may keep the items at their place setting.

Grazing Table Sponsor
$250

Help sponsor the grazing table located in the front breezeway of the venue! Sponsor will have their business name/logo displayed at the grazing table as well as recognition at the event, on flyers, programs and social media!

Social Hour Sponsor
$250

Help us keep the party going! Sponsor will have their business name/logo displayed in the room as well as recognition at the event, on flyers, programs and social media!

Dessert Sponsor
$500

Help sponsor the dessert table! Sponsor will have their business name/logo displayed at the dessert table in the venue as well as recognition at the event, on flyers, programs and social media!

Venue Sponsor
$1,000

Help sponsor the venue for the evening! Sponsor will have their business name/logo displayed at the entrance of the venue as well as recognition at the event, on flyers, programs and social media!

Dinner Sponsor
$1,000

Help sponsor the meal of the evening! Sponsor will have their business name/logo displayed at the serving tables as well as recognition at the event, on flyers, programs and social media!

