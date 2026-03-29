Toastmasters International/District 26 Toastmasters

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Toastmasters International/District 26 Toastmasters

About this event

2026 Annual District 26 Toastmasters Conference

School of Mines

924 16th St, Golden, CO 80401, USA

2026 D26Toastmasters Conference
$249
Available until May 3

Includes Friday dinner, keynote, table topics contest. Saturday: light breakfast, buffet lunch, ISC and a buffet dinner with a bar. Opening Ceremony banner parade, keynote, workshops. Coffee and tea throughout to keep your energy flowing.

Does not include the Sunday morning Workshop.


Bar Drink Ticket
$8

For Saturday’s dinner, drink tickets are available for $8.00 each, which includes a $1.00 fundraiser contribution. The bar will be open for four hours during dinner. You may purchase as many tickets as you need.


Sunday Morning Workshop with Breakfast
$60

Skills Pay: Monetize Your Toastmasters Experience - the Sunday morning workshop, is a powerful add‑on experience — a small additional investment that delivers big personal growth. Engaging 2-hour, deep-dive workshop, featuring Marty Dickinson and Bob Hooey.

Add a donation for Toastmasters International/District 26 Toastmasters

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