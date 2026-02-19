2026 Annual Economic Empowerment Tea & Awards Scholarship Fundraiser

About this event
One (1) ticket - Regular Price
Reserved table for ten (10) - Regular Price
• One (1) Table at the event
• Logo on event website and digital event materials
• One shout-out across Chapter platforms
• One (1) Table at the event (Prime location)
• Logo on event website, digital materials
• Two shout-outs across social media platforms
• Ability to distribute branded materials (flyers, brochures, etc.)
• Logo included in one event email blast to attendees
• One (1) Premium Table at the event
• Prominent logo placement on event website, digital materials, and event signage
• Three shout-outs across event social media platforms with a dedicated post
• Ability to distribute branded materials (flyers, brochures, etc.) at registration
• Logo featured in two email blasts to all event attendees
• Logo inclusion in the event program
• One-minute stage time to address the audience or short promotional video
• One (1) Premium Table at the event
• Headline logo placement on event website, digital materials, event signage
• Extensive social media promotion with multiple shout-outs and a dedicated post on all channels
• Ability to distribute branded materials in high-traffic areas (swag bags, registration desk, etc.)
• Logo featured in all pre-event, event day, and post-event email blasts
• Premium logo placement in the event program and full-page ad opportunity
• A 5-minute address from the stage or a featured video spot during the event
• Prominent placement of the company logo in high-traffic areas
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