2026 Annual Economic Empowerment Tea & Awards Scholarship Fundraiser

• One (1) Premium Table at the event

• Headline logo placement on event website, digital materials, event signage

• Extensive social media promotion with multiple shout-outs and a dedicated post on all channels

• Ability to distribute branded materials in high-traffic areas (swag bags, registration desk, etc.)

• Logo featured in all pre-event, event day, and post-event email blasts

• Premium logo placement in the event program and full-page ad opportunity

• A 5-minute address from the stage or a featured video spot during the event

• Prominent placement of the company logo in high-traffic areas