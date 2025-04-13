New Jersey Buffalo Soldiers MC

NABSTMC New Jersey 2026 Annual Event

Holiday Inn 1 Pureland Dr

Swedesboro, NJ 08085, USA

Full Weekend
$85

Enjoy the full weekend program with access to all activities.

Dinner Only
$75

Can't make the festivities all weekend. Join us Scholarship Dinner as we showcase our Scholarship winners and honor local community efforts

Charity Ride (Rider only)
$25

Take a police escorted Charity ride from the Host hotel to Barbs HD. Price includes lunch.

Charity Ride (Rider & Passenger)
$35

Take a police escorted Charity ride from the Host hotel to Barbs HD. Price includes lunch.

Vendor fee
$50

We proudly support small businesses and welcome vendors to be part of our event. If you are interested in vending, please contact us for additional information.


The vendor fee covers the entire weekend and includes two (2) tables. Vending hours begin at 12:00 noon on Friday and continue through Saturday evening.

Scholarship donation only
Pay what you can

These funds will be used directly for scholarship donation only.

