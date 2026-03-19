2026 Annual Event- Illuminate Inclusion

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Not a member? Consider becoming a member now at https://www.thearccalhoun.org/ to get this discounted price.
Members receive a discounted ticket price. Not a member? Consider becoming a member now at https://www.thearccalhoun.org/ to get this discounted price.
For current Volunteer Program and Supported Employment participants of The Arc of Calhoun County accompanied by paid ticket holder.
Donate a ticket for an individual to attend.
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