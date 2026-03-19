The Arc Of Calhoun County

Hosted by

The Arc Of Calhoun County

About this event

2026 Annual Event- Illuminate Inclusion

200 W Michigan Ave # 101

Battle Creek, MI 49017, USA

Current Members of The Arc
$65

Not a member? Consider becoming a member now at https://www.thearccalhoun.org/ to get this discounted price.

General Admission
$75

Members receive a discounted ticket price. Not a member? Consider becoming a member now at https://www.thearccalhoun.org/ to get this discounted price.

Program Participant of The Arc
Free

For current Volunteer Program and Supported Employment participants of The Arc of Calhoun County accompanied by paid ticket holder.

Donate a Ticket
$75

Donate a ticket for an individual to attend.

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

8 Tickets to Annual Event

  • Business name displayed at event
  • Social Media acknowledgement
  • Logo slide with thank you message
  • Recognition in Newsletter for 3 months
  • Opportunity to include marketing materials
  • Logo displayed on all marketing material
  • Opportunity to speak at event
Gold Sponsor
$1,000

5 Tickets to Annual Event

  • Business name displayed at event
  • Social Media acknowledgement
  • Logo slide with thank you message
  • Recognition in Newsletter for 3 months
  • Opportunity to include marketing materials
Silver Sponsor
$500

3 Tickets to Annual Event

  • Business name displayed at event
  • Social Media acknowledgement
  • Logo slide with thank you message
  • Recognition in Newsletter for 3 months
Bronze Sponsor
$250

1 Tickets to Annual Event

  • Business name displayed at event
  • Social Media acknowledgement
  • Logo slide with thank you message
Add a donation for The Arc Of Calhoun County

$

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