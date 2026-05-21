Hosted by

National Youth Justice Network

About this event

2026 Annual Forum Registration Payment

317 Baronne St

New Orleans, LA 70112, USA

Youth (age 18 and under)
Free

Thank you for your registration. The 2026 Forum Registration fee is tiered. This fee includes the conference space, material costs of the forum and meals. We are planning pre-conference and post-conference activities. Many of these costs will be covered in your registration. Some additional optional activities may require an additional cost, but will be noted and have a separate option to purchase/ register.


Speaker/Presenter/ Facilitator
Free

Thank you for your registration. The 2026 Forum Registration fee is tiered. This fee includes the conference space, material costs of the forum and meals. We are planning pre-conference and post-conference activities. Many of these costs will be covered in your registration. Some additional optional activities may require an additional cost, but will be noted and have a separate option to purchase/ register.


NYJN Staff Member
Free

Thank you for your registration. The 2026 Forum Registration fee is tiered. This fee includes the conference space, material costs of the forum and meals. We are planning pre-conference and post-conference activities. Many of these costs will be covered in your registration. Some additional optional activities may require an additional cost, but will be noted and have a separate option to purchase/ register.


Current YJLI Fellow or Current YJCI Coach
Free

Thank you for your registration. The 2026 Forum Registration fee is tiered. This fee includes the conference space, material costs of the forum and meals. We are planning pre-conference and post-conference activities. Many of these costs will be covered in your registration. Some additional optional activities may require an additional cost, but will be noted and have a separate option to purchase/ register.


NYJN Individual Member
$50

Thank you for your registration. The 2026 Forum Registration fee is tiered. This fee includes the conference space, material costs of the forum and meals. We are planning pre-conference and post-conference activities. Many of these costs will be covered in your registration. Some additional optional activities may require an additional cost, but will be noted and have a separate option to purchase/ register.


YJLI Alumnus
$100

Thank you for your registration. The 2026 Forum Registration fee is tiered. This fee includes the conference space, material costs of the forum and meals. We are planning pre-conference and post-conference activities. Many of these costs will be covered in your registration. Some additional optional activities may require an additional cost, but will be noted and have a separate option to purchase/ register.


NYJN Organizational Member
$200

Thank you for your registration. The 2026 Forum Registration fee is tiered. This fee includes the conference space, material costs of the forum and meals. We are planning pre-conference and post-conference activities. Many of these costs will be covered in your registration. Some additional optional activities may require an additional cost, but will be noted and have a separate option to purchase/ register.


NYJN Funder
$400

Thank you for your registration. The 2026 Forum Registration fee is tiered. This fee includes the conference space, material costs of the forum and meals. We are planning pre-conference and post-conference activities. Many of these costs will be covered in your registration. Some additional optional activities may require an additional cost, but will be noted and have a separate option to purchase/ register.


NYJN Ally/ Partner
$400

Thank you for your registration. The 2026 Forum Registration fee is tiered. This fee includes the conference space, material costs of the forum and meals. We are planning pre-conference and post-conference activities. Many of these costs will be covered in your registration. Some additional optional activities may require an additional cost, but will be noted and have a separate option to purchase/ register.


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