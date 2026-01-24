2026 Annual SHA Fundraising Gala

*This is not a ticket for entry to the event*





Sacred Heart Academy Opportunity Ticket Disclaimer





Thank you for supporting the Sacred Heart Academy Gala! Please read the following carefully before purchasing an Opportunity Ticket:





1. Chance to Win – Each Opportunity Ticket gives you a chance to win up to $10,000. The drawing will be held at the Gala on Saturday, May 9th. You do not need to be present to win.

2. Ticket Numbers – Tickets purchased onlinewill be randomly assigned a number from 1–300. If you wish to select a specific ticket number, please plan to make your purchase in person at the SHA office, located at 215 S Eureka St, Redlands, CA 92373.

3. Non-Refundable – Opportunity Tickets are non-refundable. Once your ticket is purchased online, your assigned number is final and cannot be changed.

4. Event Admission – Purchasing an Opportunity Ticket does not grant entry to the Gala. A separate event ticket is required for attendance.

5. Number Assignment & Verification – All ticket numbers are carefully tracked to ensure no duplicates. Online purchasers will receive confirmation of their assigned ticket number. Tickets can be picked up at the school office or at will call the day of the event.





By purchasing an Opportunity Ticket, you acknowledge and agree to these terms. Your support helps make the Sacred Heart Academy Gala a success and supports our mission to provide an outstanding educational experience for our students.





Thank you for participating, and good luck in the drawing!