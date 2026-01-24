2026 Annual SHA Fundraising Gala

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About this event
Each guest must have a ticket. This is an 18+ event. Ticket includes dinner. Cash bar.
Ticket prices will increase as follows:
2/14-4/12 - $100 per person
4/13 - $125 per person
Limited number of tickets available.
This sponsor provides limited hosted wine and beer for guests during the first hour of the event (for guests 21+).
Includes:
-2 Gala Tickets (18 or older)
-2 Opportunity Drawing Tickets (your chance to win up to $10k)
-Name/Logo Displayed on the Bar during Cocktail Hour (5-6pm)
-Thank you acknowledgement during Gala
-Name listed in Gala brochure
Includes:
-1 reserved table (8 guest tickets, 18 or older)
-2 bottles wine or 1 bucket beer at table
-Logo/Name displayed on event sponsor signage
-Logo featured on Gala website
-Name listed in Gala brochure
Includes:
-1 reserved table (8 guest tickets, 18 or older)
-2 bottles wine or 1 bucket beer at table
-1 Opportunity Drawing ticket (chance to win up to $10k)
-4 necklaces for Heads/Tails game
-Logo/Name displayed on event sponsor signage
-Logo featured on Gala website
-Logo listed in Gala brochure
Includes:
-1 reserved table (8 guest tickets, 18 or older)
-2 bottles wine or 1 bucket beer at table
-2 bottles of wine donated to Teacher Table (with your logo/name on an attached card)
-2 Opportunity Drawing tickets (chance to win up to $10k)
-8 necklaces for Heads/Tails game
-Prominent logo placement across all printed and digital marketing materials
-recognition across social media platforms
-business logo and bio featured in the Gala brochure and on Gala website
-name/sponsorship mentioned during Gala presentation.
*This is not a ticket for entry to the event*
We welcome monetary and in kind donations of any amount to be used toward Silent and Live Auction items.
Suggested donations include: gift cards, merchandise, services, or items for auctions/raffles.
(Contact [email protected] to arrange pick up/delivery of In Kind donations; Or, submit monetary donations of any amount by purchasing this ticket type).
All Community Partner Sponsors will receive:
-Name listed in conjunction with donation (i.e. on Auction Basket, or on materials listing Auction item), and on Gala Brochure and/or Gala website.
-Recognition as a valued supporter of Sacred Heart Academy
*no Gala tickets are included for Community Partner Sponsors. For attendance, Gala tickets must be purchased separately.
*This is not a ticket for entry to the event*
Sacred Heart Academy Opportunity Ticket Disclaimer
Thank you for supporting the Sacred Heart Academy Gala! Please read the following carefully before purchasing an Opportunity Ticket:
1. Chance to Win – Each Opportunity Ticket gives you a chance to win up to $10,000. The drawing will be held at the Gala on Saturday, May 9th. You do not need to be present to win.
2. Ticket Numbers – Tickets purchased onlinewill be randomly assigned a number from 1–300. If you wish to select a specific ticket number, please plan to make your purchase in person at the SHA office, located at 215 S Eureka St, Redlands, CA 92373.
3. Non-Refundable – Opportunity Tickets are non-refundable. Once your ticket is purchased online, your assigned number is final and cannot be changed.
4. Event Admission – Purchasing an Opportunity Ticket does not grant entry to the Gala. A separate event ticket is required for attendance.
5. Number Assignment & Verification – All ticket numbers are carefully tracked to ensure no duplicates. Online purchasers will receive confirmation of their assigned ticket number. Tickets can be picked up at the school office or at will call the day of the event.
By purchasing an Opportunity Ticket, you acknowledge and agree to these terms. Your support helps make the Sacred Heart Academy Gala a success and supports our mission to provide an outstanding educational experience for our students.
Thank you for participating, and good luck in the drawing!
-2 tickets to event (18+)
-Sponsor logo displayed as discussed
ONLY select this option if have been notified that you were the highest bidder on a silent or live auction item.
Please see the Guest Services table to complete your purchase and retrieve your item(s).
Silent and Live Auction Close Out at 9PM.
Questions? Please email [email protected].
Purchase your necklaces to join the fun!
During the Gala, our emcee will lead participants through a fun game of heads and tails! Must purchase 1+ necklaces to join.
Please see the Guest Services table to complete your purchase and receive your necklace(s).
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