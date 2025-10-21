Hosted by

George Werden Buck Boys & Girls Club

About this event

GWB Boys and Girls Club of Joliet - 2026 Annual Gala

17 S Center St

Joliet, IL 60436, USA

Individual Gala Ticket
$200
Visionary Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • Logo on all promotions of the event including: website, social media, emails promotions, table top menus, 1 - page spread in event program
  • Opportunity to speak in Annual Gala Video or at event
  • VIP access
  • 2 tables of 10
Dream Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Live Auction Sponsor - recognition at the podium from auctioneer
  • Logo on all promotions of the event including: website, social media, email promotions, and 1/2 - page spread in event program
  • VIP access
  • 1 table of 10
Hope Sponsor
$8,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Silent Auction Sponsor - Physical and digital brand recognition on silent auction signage and website
  • Logo on all promotions of the event including: website, social media, email promotions, and event program
  • VIP access
  • 1 table of 10
Inspiration Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Raffle Ticket Sponsor
  • Logo on all promotions of the event including: website, social media, email promotions, and event program
  • VIP access
  • 1 table of 10
Table Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • Logo on table number
  • Logo on promotions of the event including: website and email promotions
  • 1 table of 10
Event Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo in event program
  • Logo on event website
  • Does NOT include gala ticket
Event Sponsor
$750
  • Logo in event program
  • Logo on event website
  • Does NOT include gala ticket
Event Sponsor
$500
  • Logo in event program
  • Logo on event website
  • Does NOT include gala ticket
Event Sponsor
$250
  • Logo in event program
  • Logo on event website
  • Does NOT include gala ticket
Raffle Donation
$200

Help us curate great raffle baskets for the event! If you would rather donate goods, please email: [email protected]

  • Logo on raffle sign
  • Does NOT include gala ticket
MASK Made by our YOUTH for event!! - Neutral Elegance
$40

A timeless and understated design featuring simple colors like black and gold, accented with one or two feathers. Calm, classy, and perfect for a subtle statement.

MASK Made by our YOUTH for event!! - Bold & Brilliant
$40

A lively explosion of color, feathers, and sparkle. Think vibrant shades, multi-colored feathers, and plenty of glitter—an eye-catching mask full of energy and personality.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!