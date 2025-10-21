GWB Boys and Girls Club of Joliet - 2026 Annual Gala

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A timeless and understated design featuring simple colors like black and gold, accented with one or two feathers. Calm, classy, and perfect for a subtle statement.
A lively explosion of color, feathers, and sparkle. Think vibrant shades, multi-colored feathers, and plenty of glitter—an eye-catching mask full of energy and personality.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!