2026 Annual Gala

Richburg, SC 29729, USA
Enjoy the full Gala, including dinner and entertainment.
And Host recognition at the Gala.
And qualifies donor for our "Sponsor" level benefits and recognition and helps cover costs for a Special Olympics Swim Team Member for a full season.
And qualifies donor for our "Bronze" level benefits and recognition, and helps provide a job coach at our coffee shop for one month.
And qualifies donor for our "Silver" level sponsor benefits and recognition, and helps cover program costs for a special needs employee of our coffee shop.
And qualifies donor for our "Gold" level benefits and recognition, and helps provide wages for multiple special needs staff for a month at our coffee shop.
And qualifies donor for our "Platinum" level benefits and recognition, and helps underwrite our Annual Gala.
