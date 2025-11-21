WorkAbility

WorkAbility

2026 Annual Gala

3200 Commerce Dr

Richburg, SC 29729, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full Gala, including dinner and entertainment.

Table Host
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

And Host recognition at the Gala.

WorkAbility Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

And qualifies donor for our "Sponsor" level benefits and recognition and helps cover costs for a Special Olympics Swim Team Member for a full season.

WorkAbility Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

And qualifies donor for our "Bronze" level benefits and recognition, and helps provide a job coach at our coffee shop for one month.

WorkAbility Silver Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

And qualifies donor for our "Silver" level sponsor benefits and recognition, and helps cover program costs for a special needs employee of our coffee shop.

WorkAbility Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

And qualifies donor for our "Gold" level benefits and recognition, and helps provide wages for multiple special needs staff for a month at our coffee shop.

WorkAbility Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

And qualifies donor for our "Platinum" level benefits and recognition, and helps underwrite our Annual Gala.

