Elizabeth's Village

Hosted by

Elizabeth's Village

About this event

2026 Annual Gala

4089 Iron Works Pkwy

Lexington, KY 40511, USA

General Admission
$80

General Admission includes dinner, entertainment, access to silent and live auctions, and a meaningful night supporting the mission of Elizabeth’s Village. Your ticket purchase directly helps provide safety, stability, and hope for survivors in our community.

Formal or 1920s-inspired attire encouraged.

SURVIVOR SUPPORTER
$300

Contributes to ongoing outreach and survivor advocacy, ensuring no woman or child faces crisis alone.


Can't make it but want to be involved?

-Name listed in program

-Digital thank-you on social media

COMMUNITY FRIEND SPONSOR
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Helps provide immediate support for families arriving in crisis through clothing, hygiene supplies, and welcome essentials.


Benefits:

-2 Gala Tickets

-Name listed in program

-Recognition on website


PURPLE PARTNER SPONSOR
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Supports one week of counseling, children’s programming, and comfort items that promote healing and dignity.


Benefits:

-4 gala tickets

-Name listed in program

-Website listing

BRONZE JAZZ SPONSOR
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Funds 3-4 weeks of transportation, emergency assistance, and critical resources that remove barriers to safety and stability.


Benefits:

-6 gala tickets

-Logo in printed program

-Logo on event screens

-Website listing

SILVER SPEAKEASY SPONSOR
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Helps cover 1 month of meals, supplies, and employment essentials that stabilize families and support their next steps forward.


Benefits:

-Reserved table (8 guests)

-¼-page program ad

-Logo on event screens

-Name listed in program & website

GOLD DECO SPONSOR
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Provides approximately 60 nights of safe shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence and homelessness, including staffing, utilities, and survivor support. 


Benefits:

-Priority reserved table (8 guests)

-½-page program ad

-Logo on event screens + signage

-Mention on social media

-Website listing

PLATINUM GATSBY SPONSOR
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Supports approximately 3 months of 24/7 shelter operations, emergency housing, and trauma-informed care for women and children fleeing violence and homelessness.


Benefits:

-Premier logo placement on all event materials (invitation, program, screens)

-2 VIP reserved table (16 guests)

-Full-page program ad

-Logo spotlight at event entrance

-Verbal recognition during program

-Recognition on EV website & annual report

Add a donation for Elizabeth's Village

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!