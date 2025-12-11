2026 Annual Gala

Hosted by
General Admission includes dinner, entertainment, access to silent and live auctions, and a meaningful night supporting the mission of Elizabeth’s Village. Your ticket purchase directly helps provide safety, stability, and hope for survivors in our community.
Formal or 1920s-inspired attire encouraged.
Contributes to ongoing outreach and survivor advocacy, ensuring no woman or child faces crisis alone.
Can't make it but want to be involved?
-Name listed in program
-Digital thank-you on social media
Helps provide immediate support for families arriving in crisis through clothing, hygiene supplies, and welcome essentials.
Benefits:
-2 Gala Tickets
-Name listed in program
-Recognition on website
Supports one week of counseling, children’s programming, and comfort items that promote healing and dignity.
Benefits:
-4 gala tickets
-Name listed in program
-Website listing
Funds 3-4 weeks of transportation, emergency assistance, and critical resources that remove barriers to safety and stability.
Benefits:
-6 gala tickets
-Logo in printed program
-Logo on event screens
-Website listing
Helps cover 1 month of meals, supplies, and employment essentials that stabilize families and support their next steps forward.
Benefits:
-Reserved table (8 guests)
-¼-page program ad
-Logo on event screens
-Name listed in program & website
Provides approximately 60 nights of safe shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence and homelessness, including staffing, utilities, and survivor support.
Benefits:
-Priority reserved table (8 guests)
-½-page program ad
-Logo on event screens + signage
-Mention on social media
-Website listing
Supports approximately 3 months of 24/7 shelter operations, emergency housing, and trauma-informed care for women and children fleeing violence and homelessness.
Benefits:
-Premier logo placement on all event materials (invitation, program, screens)
-2 VIP reserved table (16 guests)
-Full-page program ad
-Logo spotlight at event entrance
-Verbal recognition during program
-Recognition on EV website & annual report
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!