FES Miami Chapter 2026 Annual Gala and Awards Banquet

All tickets include Two (2) complimentary drink tickets, cash bar, Appetizers, 3 Course Dinner, DJ and Dance Floor, and a wonderful night at great location with friends and colleagues.
PLATINUM TABLE SPONSOR
$3,000
Sponsor table with Ten (10) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests of your choice.
Your company will receive featured recognition in the program (Full Page), and during the awards presentation with large format logo presentation.
GOLD SPONSOR
$1,800
Six (6) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests of your choice with a table card at shared locations
Your company will receive featured recognition in the program (Half Page), and during the awards presentation with medium format logo presentation.
SILVER SPONSOR
$1,200
Four (4) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests of your choice with a table card at shared locations
Your company will receive featured recognition in the program (Quarter Page), and during the awards presentation with small format logo presentation.
BRONZE SPONSOR
$600
Two (2) tickets for representatives of your company and/or guests of your choice with a table card at shared locations
Your company will receive featured recognition in the program (Logo Only), and during the awards presentation with small format logo presentation.
BAR SPONSOR
$2,500
Your company will receive featured recognition at the Bar, featured recognition in the program (Logo Only), and during the awards presentation with small format logo presentation.
PHOTO BOOTH SPONSOR
$2,000
Your company will receive featured recognition with your logo on photo printings, featured recognition in the program (Logo Only) and during the awards presentation with small format logo presentation.
