2026 Annual Gala

Distinguished (Half a table = 5 seats)
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets
Distinguished Group Benefits
- Reserved half-table for 5 guests
- Company banner displayed at the event
- Company logo featured on the Gala invitation and promotional materials
- Recognition through advertising on our Gala recap video, website, and social media channels
Distinguished Group Benefits
- Reserved half-table for 5 guests
- Company banner displayed at the event
- Company logo featured on the Gala invitation and promotional materials
- Recognition through advertising on our Gala recap video, website, and social media channels