A dark blue background displays the logo of the North American-Chilean Chamber of Commerce, featuring a stylized American flag with the Statue of Liberty, above the text "Annual Gala" in elegant script.
North American Chilean Chamber Of Commerce Inc

Hosted by

North American Chilean Chamber Of Commerce Inc

About this event

2026 Annual Gala

35 W 44th St

New York, NY 10036, USA

Sort by category

Premium (1 table = 10 seats)
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Premium Group Benefits

  • Reserved table for 10 guests
  • Dedicated company exhibit booth at the event
  • Company banner prominently displayed during the event
  • Company logo featured on the Gala invitation and promotional materials
  • Recognition through advertising on our Gala recap video, website, and social media channels
Distinguished (Half a table = 5 seats)
$4,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Distinguished Group Benefits

  • Reserved half-table for 5 guests
  • Company banner displayed at the event
  • Company logo featured on the Gala invitation and promotional materials
  • Recognition through advertising on our Gala recap video, website, and social media channels
Friends of the Chamber (2 seats)
$1,750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Friends of the Chamber Benefits

  • Two complimentary event tickets
  • Company banner displayed at the event
  • Recognition through advertising on our Gala recap video, website, and social media channels
Early Bird
$600
Available until Aug 31

We encourage attendees to register early to take advantage of the preferred pricing available during the Early Bird period.

Regular Price
$650
Available until Sep 30
Last-Minute Price
$700
Add a donation for North American Chilean Chamber Of Commerce Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!