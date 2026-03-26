2026 Annual Gala - "Speakeasy at the Library" - Silent Auction

This year, our classroom is proud to contribute a truly special and meaningful piece to support our school during the gala event. Together, we created a beautiful handmade piñata from scratch—a process filled with joy, collaboration, and creativity.





Piñatas hold a cherished place in Mexican culture. They are much more than festive decorations; they symbolize celebration, community, and the joy of coming together. Traditionally present at birthdays and holidays, piñatas bring laughter, anticipation, and excitement to children and families. The moment of breaking a piñata is full of wonder, representing abundance, happiness, and shared celebration.





In our classroom, piñatas are especially loved by the children. They are drawn to their bright colors, playful movement, and the happiness they bring. Through this project, we wanted to reflect that sense of joy—celebrating vibrant colors, togetherness, and the spirit of community that piñatas represent.





Our students were deeply involved in every step of this project. With care and intention, they glued paper and watched their creation take shape little by little. Through this experience, they not only explored a meaningful cultural tradition, but also practiced patience, teamwork, and a strong sense of pride in their work.





By supporting this piece, you are celebrating culture, honoring the children’s effort, and contributing to the growth of our school community.