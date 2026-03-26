2026 Annual Gala - "Speakeasy at the Library" - Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy four unforgettable outings in one exciting package: 4 tickets to the Field Museum, 4 passes to the National Hellenic Museum, 6 passes to The Morton Arboretum, 2 passes to UChicago Presents theater and 2 passes to WNDR Museum. From dinosaurs and cultural treasures, live theater to outdoor beauty and immersive art, this bundle offers something inspiring for every age and interest. FMV: $450
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Delight young imaginations with four tickets to Goodnight Moon: The Musical at Chicago Children’s Theatre, an immersive and engaging experience for all ages. FMV: $209.95
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Get ready for fast-paced action and a great night out with two tickets to see the Chicago Wolves. A perfect package for hockey fans or anyone who loves live sports excitement. FMV: $107.95
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Take in the action from fantastic seats with four Lower Box tickets to a Chicago White Sox game. Nothing beats a great day at the ballpark, especially with seats this good. FMV: $125
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Cheer on the Chicago Fire from Section 138, Row 10 at Soldier Field (right at midfield!), with parking included. The winner can choose from one of three matches for an effortless and exciting game-day experience, courtesy of the Ranucci family. FMV: $400
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Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical: is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man: half-dog, half-policeman. Tickets are reserved for Sat, May 2nd at the North Shore Center in Skokie, courtesy of the Palet famiily. FMV: $240
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This one-of-a-kind package includes a WBEZ tote, a signed Jeff Tweedy poster, a signed collection of books, and four tickets to an upcoming WBEZ Presents event. It is an incredible prize for music lovers, book lovers, and public radio fans alike, courtesy of the Medrano family. FMV: $500
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Enjoy a $200 gift card to Nancy’s Pizza and enjoy Chicago-style comfort food again and again! FMV: $200
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Savor a beautiful afternoon of tea, Indian snacks, mehendi, and warm company at a stylish high tea in Oak Park. Designed for up to six guests or three couples plus children, this is a truly special experience to share, courtesy of the Burg and Shah Families. FMV: $500
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Gather your friends for an evening full of flavor, laughter, and hands-on learning with an Indian cooking class for five couples at Intercultural. This is a rare chance to enjoy an intimate culinary experience rooted in culture and community, courtesy of Ms. Anitha and Ms. Priyanka. FMV: $400
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This deliciously fun package includes four cooking classes, a Junior Chef apron, and a child-safe knife set. Young chefs will build real kitchen skills while mixing, chopping, tasting, and creating with confidence. FMV: $225
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Enjoy an extraordinary night out with a $300 gift certificate to Galit, one of Chicago’s most celebrated Middle Eastern dining destinations. Featuring a James Beard award winning chef, this is your chance to indulge in an exceptional meal that is sure to impress, courtesy of the Kteily/Bailey family. FMV: $300
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Bring home bold flavors and smoky favorites with this $100 Babygold BBQ gift card. Perfect for a feast with family or a seriously satisfying night off from cooking, courtesy of the Medrano family. FMV: $100.
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A true showstopper for bourbon lovers, this item features the highly coveted 2023 Old Forester Birthday Bourbon. Rare, collectible, and exceptionally sought-after, this is the kind of bottle that turns heads the moment it appears, courtesy of Half Sour. FMV: $699
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Get ready for an unforgettable Bears game day with two tickets in Section 211, Row 15, plus a VIP parking pass. With a great vantage point and premium parking convenience, this package delivers the full Soldier Field experience for one mutually agreed-upon regular season game once the schedule is released, courtesy of Brooke and Matt Yonover. Winner will coordinate directly with the donors to select the game and receive tickets. FMV: $550
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Escape to “The Shore Gathers,” a stylish mid-century modern retreat just steps from Lake Michigan in New Buffalo. With room for a crowd, a heated in-ground pool, hot tub, private beach access, and an easy drive to shopping, dining, and the marina, this weekend getaway feels like a true luxury escape, courtesy of Fei Gao and Oscar Wang. FMV: $2200
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Let your child step into the big role for the day and experience school from an entirely new perspective. This behind-the-scenes adventure with Mr. Rod is sure to make them feel like a star. FMV: Priceless
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A lucky child will enjoy a one-of-a-kind day alongside Ms. Sally. It is a special opportunity to feel celebrated, included, and completely part of the action.
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Give your child the chance to shadow Mr. Jay and enjoy a day in admissions to learn about how Intercultural works behind-the-scenes. FMV: Priceless
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Add a little fun and charm to the table with this adorable set of 20 class toddler placemats, and then share meaningful one-on-one time in this special parent-child class session with Ms. Liz. A lovely opportunity to learn, connect, and make memories together. FMV: Priceless
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Update your family photos with a 1-hour professional portrait session donated by Erika Dely with Luved Photography! Whether you're looking for playful, candid moments or classic portraits, Erika specializes in capturing the genuine spirit of your family. FMV: $250
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Bring calm, movement, and joy to the classroom with two 30-minute yoga and mindfulness sessions for an entire class. Led by an educator-founded company, these developmentally appropriate classes blend movement, breathing, teamwork, and relaxation in a way kids truly love. FMV: $250
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Step onto the court for a fun and spirited tennis outing for two students with Ms. Emily. Whether playing to win or just enjoying the rally, this is a great excuse to get active and have fun. FMV: Priceless
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Grab a paddle and enjoy a high-energy pickleball experience for two parents with Ms. Natalie. Natalie brings serious credentials to the court, including a 2024 US Open gold medal in Senior Pro Doubles and Division I college tennis experience, making this a standout opportunity for players and fans alike. FMV: Priceless
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Give a young athlete the chance to train with one of the world’s most recognized soccer brands. This package includes one week-long Summer Camp voucher, providing an exciting, skill-building experience on the field.
Top two bidders will each receive one week of PSG Summer Camp.
FMV: $600
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Give your young athlete the chance to train with Paris Saint-Germain Academy Chicago in its Junior Academy program, designed to build soccer fundamentals in a fun, professional environment. This package includes a 6-week session with expert coaching, age-appropriate skill development, and the excitement of learning the game through the official PSG methodology. FMV: $180
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WhoaZone at Whihala Beach in Whiting offers a full day of family fun. Featuring the action-packed floating obstacle course, shaded seating, and a beautiful white sandy beach on Lake Michigan, WhoaZone is a great place for safe family fun in the sun! FMV: $92.00
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Give your student the gift of movement, creativity, and confidence with a full semester of dance classes during Fall 2026. This is a beautiful opportunity for a child to grow, express themselves, and shine. FMV: $336
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Three children will enjoy a colorful sip-and-paint party with Ms. Damaris, complete with virgin piña coladas. Creative, festive, and full of fun, this is a perfect experience for budding young artists. FMV: Priceless
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Throw a birthday celebration to remember with a 1.5-hour party for 12 children from KidCreate. This package promises hands-on creative fun and a party experience that is as easy for parents as it is exciting for kids. FMV: 400
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Three Personalized Health Coaching Sessions: Optimize Your Energy, Habits and Well Being
This offering is designed for anyone looking to improve their health, energy, and daily habits in a sustainable way. Through personalized, one-on-one coaching, the recipient will gain clarity, practical tools, and supportive accountability to create meaningful lifestyle changes. Whether the goal is better nutrition, more consistent movement, improved sleep, or stress management, these sessions meet you where you are and help you move forward with confidence.
What’s Included:
FMV: $300
Redemption Details:
Sessions must be scheduled within 6 months of the auction date at mutually agreed-upon times.
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Take home the future for an entire weekend with BrAIn Club’s robot dog experience. From Friday to Monday, your family can play, explore, code, and show off a futuristic companion that is guaranteed to wow everyone who meets it. FMV: $300
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Calling all Swifties: this signed Taylor Swift memorabilia is the kind of item fans dream about. A signed photo, Time Magazine cover from her most recent tour, this piece is exciting and highly collectible from the Eras Tour North American leg. FMV: $1500
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Own a piece of music history with this signed Beyoncé memorabilia. For collectors and devoted fans alike, this is a standout item with major wow factor. FMV: $999
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Take advantage of a full comprehensive financial plan with Evelin Freytas, MBA, CLTC, LUTCF with Mastermind Wealth Strategies! This is a structured, multi-step process that includes understanding the client’s goals, analyzing their situation, developing and presenting a personalized plan, implementing strategies, and ongoing follow-up.
Comprehensive Financial Plan – $2,500 Value
• Personalized financial roadmap
• Retirement projections & Social Security strategy
• Investment portfolio review
• 401(k), IRA & Roth optimization
• Insurance & risk management review
• eMoney planning portal access
• Retirement account rollovers
About Evelin Freytas
Evelin Freytas provides structured, strategic financial planning tailored to individuals, families, and business owners seeking clarity, confidence, and legacy preservation. As a fee-based fiduciary advisor, she integrates investment strategy, tax awareness, retirement security, and estate coordination into one comprehensive plan.
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A twist on classic bookshelf busts, these colorful and creative bookends feature classic Roman busts in cool and colorful designs!
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Pedacitos de Nuestra Esencia
This 60 x 60 inch fleece quilt was lovingly created from T-shirts that once belonged to our students. Each piece represents a small part of who they are—their interests, memories, and the joy they bring to our classroom each day. When brought together, these pieces form a beautiful reflection of our community: diverse, full of virtues, and connected through friendship and care. This one-of-a-kind quilt celebrates how every child contributes something special, and how together those pieces create something truly meaningful.
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The Heping community has made two stepping stones. Each stone contains one of the characters from the community name Heping (和平) which translate to peace. We hope that these stones help create a peaceful place in your family's home.
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Solar System Through Our Eyes
Our Solar System project reflects the children’s curiosity, creativity, and growing understanding of the world around them. Using the art of paper quilling, they carefully crafted each planet while strengthening their fine motor skills and concentration. Through this hands-on experience, the children explored the names, order, and unique features of the planets, bringing their learning to life.
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The toddlers practiced their fine motor skills as they threaded the beads through the wire. It offered opportunities for categorizing the beads by shape, size, and color as well as build their concentration and social interactions as the children worked together to thread the beads. In the end they were very excited at the result of all of their hard work and admired the wind chime they created.
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Enjoy a pizza party with Ms. Jamie and Ms. Yolimar after school! They will host four students for the party in the Credere classroom.
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Whispers of Silk: A Journey Through the Seasons
In the spring of 2025, our Fuwa Class raised silkworms. Inspired by this experience, we explored how to reel silk from cocoons, observing the process of transforming them into textile.
For the 2026 Spring Gala, together with the children, we used colorful silk threads to create embroidered artworks inspired by their observations and understanding of the four seasons.
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Guided by Ms. Oksana’s artistic vision, the students focused on intricate hand-sewing skills to create detailed leaf, stem, and petal designs.
The project emphasizes patience and craftsmanship, with every stitch meticulously placed by our Upper Elementary students.
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This year, our classroom is proud to contribute a truly special and meaningful piece to support our school during the gala event. Together, we created a beautiful handmade piñata from scratch—a process filled with joy, collaboration, and creativity.
Piñatas hold a cherished place in Mexican culture. They are much more than festive decorations; they symbolize celebration, community, and the joy of coming together. Traditionally present at birthdays and holidays, piñatas bring laughter, anticipation, and excitement to children and families. The moment of breaking a piñata is full of wonder, representing abundance, happiness, and shared celebration.
In our classroom, piñatas are especially loved by the children. They are drawn to their bright colors, playful movement, and the happiness they bring. Through this project, we wanted to reflect that sense of joy—celebrating vibrant colors, togetherness, and the spirit of community that piñatas represent.
Our students were deeply involved in every step of this project. With care and intention, they glued paper and watched their creation take shape little by little. Through this experience, they not only explored a meaningful cultural tradition, but also practiced patience, teamwork, and a strong sense of pride in their work.
By supporting this piece, you are celebrating culture, honoring the children’s effort, and contributing to the growth of our school community.
Starting bid
Inspired by the ancient Japanese legend of Hyakki Yako (the Night Parade of One Hundred Demons), the students created their own lanterns — handcrafted paper lanterns inspired by the iconic Akari light sculptures of Isamu Noguchi (lights not included). Objects that are deeply cherished — or even despised — by each student come to life, transforming into yokai that wander the night in a grand parade.
The idea that even ordinary objects possess a soul is a uniquely Japanese sensibility. Here, the students interpreted this concept in their own way, elevating it into works of art.
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A fishing game using fabric fish and a real fishing rod with a magnet. Children can actually turn the reel, allowing them to experience the fun of fishing in a hands-on way.
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This handpainted bookshelf is a meaningful collaboration between the children of Bluebell and Lily of the Valley, painted with care, intention and pride. This piece reflects their growing independence, creativity, and sense of belonging with the community.
Accompanying the bookshelf are three Spanish books, honoring the richness of language and importance of culture awareness from an early age. We believe that reading is fundamental and an essential tool that opens doors to imagination, confidence and endless possibilities
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A one-of-a-kind handcrafted lamp by the students in our Tortuguitas class featuring student-painted stones and a softly blended, colorful shade—bringing warmth, creativity, and a touch of our classroom spirit to any space.
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Inspired by this year’s theme, “Speakeasy in the Library,” our classroom project blends the mystery and storytelling of hidden spaces with elements of Chinese art and culture.
On a black canvas, we collaboratively created a textured Chicago skyline using clay, symbolizing the city we live and learn in. The skyline is adorned with gold leaf, adding a sense of elegance and timeless beauty.
Above the city, the night sky is filled with stars—each one formed from a child’s fingerprint—representing the unique presence of every student in our classroom community.
To echo the idea of a “speakeasy,” a hidden layer of meaning is revealed through a handcrafted fabric scroll. Inside the scroll is a classical Chinese poem, “Drinking Alone Under the Moon 《月下独酌四首·其一》,” by the renowned Tang Dynasty poet Li Bai. This poetic element invites viewers to pause, discover, and reflect—much like uncovering a secret tucked within a library.
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We cordially invite 10 besties to join Ms. Karen and Ms. Coquito for a fun Movie Day. This day will be filled with delicious popcorn, apple juices, and pizza. We will of course watch our absolute favorite movie “SING”. You are more than welcome to coordinate for the following available dates, which are Friday May 1, Friday May 8 or Friday May 15. This amazing event will take place after school at the Oak Park campus from 4pm to 6pm. We are thrilled and completely looking forward to it!
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