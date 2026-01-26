2026 Annual Gala Sponsors and Journal

Hosted by
About this event
Receive 6 gala tickets and a full-page journal space
Receive 4 gala tickets and a full-page journal space
Receive 3 gala tickets and a full-page journal space
Receive 2 gala tickets and a half-page journal space
Includes 2 gala tickets
Includes 2 gala tickets
Includes 2 gala tickets
Half-size booklet is 5.5" W x 8.5" H. This is for a full-page space.
Half-size booklet is 5.5" W x 8.5" H. This is for a horizontal half-page space.
Half-size booklet is 5.5" W x 8.5" H. This is for a horizontal or vertical quarter-page space.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!