Gala Sponsorship

As the Photo Booth Sponsor, you’ll help guests capture the warmth and beauty of the evening — moments filled with light, laughter, and love. The photo booth offers a joyful space to celebrate together while supporting the Haven Rose Foundation’s mission to bring hope and healing to those who have experienced the loss of a child.





Your sponsorship will be featured prominently at the booth and on all printed photo keepsakes, serving as a reminder that even in seasons of sorrow, there can still be smile and togetherness.





Your business/organization logo will be shared on our website, social media pages, and at the event. Please send logo artwork files to [email protected].