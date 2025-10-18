Gala Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
As the Photo Booth Sponsor, you’ll help guests capture the warmth and beauty of the evening — moments filled with light, laughter, and love. The photo booth offers a joyful space to celebrate together while supporting the Haven Rose Foundation’s mission to bring hope and healing to those who have experienced the loss of a child.
Your sponsorship will be featured prominently at the booth and on all printed photo keepsakes, serving as a reminder that even in seasons of sorrow, there can still be smile and togetherness.
Your business/organization logo will be shared on our website, social media pages, and at the event. Please send logo artwork files to [email protected].
Unable to attend the event but still wish to sponsor?
Partner with HRF as a business sponsor and provide hope in our community. Sponsors receive premium recognition throughout the event, featured visibility in gala materials, and reserved seating for your team or guests. Join us in creating a night—and a future—filled with hope.
Your business/organization logo will be shared on our website, social media pages, and at the event. Please send logo artwork files to [email protected].
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!