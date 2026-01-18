SOFA Foundation

2026 Annual Golf Outing

200 Water St

Abbottstown, PA 17301, USA

Single Player
$250
Foursome
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Dinner Only
$55
Gold Sponsor
$7,000

Two Foursomes/8 players (Dinner Included)


Prominent signage at registration


Company logo on swag, T-shirts, and other event items


Signage on one hole/tee box of your choice


Opportunity to include your company swag in golfer's goody bag

Social media recognition during event campaign

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

One Foursome/4 players (Dinner Included)


Prominent signage at registration


Company logo on swag, T-shirts, and other event items


Social media recognition during event campaign

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500

Four dinner attendees


Prominent signage at registration


Social media recognition

Hole Sponsor
$500

Signage at one hole/tee box of your choice (based on availability


Two dinner attendees

Lunch Sponsor
$1,500

Recognition during lunch/lunch table

Dinner Sponsor
$3,000

Recognition during dinner/dinner table

Beverage Sponsor
$3,000

Recognition at beverage stations/dinner/lunch

Contest Sponsor
$500
Add a donation for SOFA Foundation

$

