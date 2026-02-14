Freeman Recovery Project

2026 Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser

2555 US-70

Dickson, TN 37055, USA

Individual Golf ticket
$150

This ticket includes:
Breakfast and Lunch
Tournament play for one player

VIP Golf Ticket
$300

VIP all inclusive golf pass with:
Tournament play
2 Mulligans (because everyone deserves a second shot—on the course and in life)
Breakfast and Lunch
Air Cannon Shot
Putting Contest Entry
Entry into our Grand Prize Drawing

Recovery Advocate (Non golfer entry ticket)
$50

A great option for non golfers who wants to support the event, come shop the silent auction and stop by for some fun (including our Photo Booth)!

This ticket includes:
Breakfast and Lunch
• Access to all the fun

VIP Team of 4
$1,000

Includes four all inclusive golf passes with:

Tournament play
2 Mulligans (because everyone deserves a second shot—on the course and in life)
Breakfast and Lunch
Air Cannon Shot
Putting Contest Entry
Entry into our Grand Prize Drawing

PLUS 50% off a sponsorship

Hole Sponsorship - Bronze Tier
$250

A perfect option for individuals or businesses looking to show support and gain visibility.

Includes:
Yard sign with your logo displayed at your designated hole.

• Social Media recognition


Snack station- Silver Tier
$500

Sponsor the snack station that provides snacks to keep the players going on the green! 


Includes:
• Social media highlight and signage

• Provide snacks to keep the players going on the green! 

Breakfast Sponsor - Silver Tier
$500

The most important meal of the day!
Help our golfers start the day strong by sponsoring morning coffee and breakfast. 

Includes:
Branded signage at the breakfast station 
Recognition on social media 
Verbal thank-you during the opening announcements
Opportunity to include branded items (napkins, coffee sleeves, promo materials) at breakfast tables

Golf Cart Sponsor - Gold Tier
$1,000

Put your brand in the driver’s seat—literally! Each golfer will ride in a cart sponsored by you, making this one of the most visible sponsorships on the course. Also get a social media highlight on our socials! 

Includes:
Your logo/signage displayed on each golf cart used during the tournament


Lunch Sponsor — Platinum Tier
$1,500

Make lunchtime memorable and meaningful by putting your name front and center during the most social part of the day.

Includes:
Branded signage at lunch station and tables
Recognition on social media 
Opportunity to host a sponsor table inside at the lunch serving area to engage directly with attendees

