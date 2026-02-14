2026 Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket includes:
• Breakfast and Lunch
• Tournament play for one player
VIP all inclusive golf pass with:
• Tournament play
• 2 Mulligans (because everyone deserves a second shot—on the course and in life)
• Breakfast and Lunch
• Air Cannon Shot
• Putting Contest Entry
• Entry into our Grand Prize Drawing
A great option for non golfers who wants to support the event, come shop the silent auction and stop by for some fun (including our Photo Booth)!
This ticket includes:
• Breakfast and Lunch
• Access to all the fun
Includes four all inclusive golf passes with:
• Tournament play
• 2 Mulligans (because everyone deserves a second shot—on the course and in life)
• Breakfast and Lunch
• Air Cannon Shot
• Putting Contest Entry
• Entry into our Grand Prize Drawing
PLUS 50% off a sponsorship
A perfect option for individuals or businesses looking to show support and gain visibility.
Includes:
• Yard sign with your logo displayed at your designated hole.
• Social Media recognition
A perfect option for individuals or businesses looking to show support and gain visibility.
Sponsor the snack station that provides snacks to keep the players going on the green!
Includes:
• Social media highlight and signage
• Provide snacks to keep the players going on the green!
The most important meal of the day!
Help our golfers start the day strong by sponsoring morning coffee and breakfast.
Includes:
• Branded signage at the breakfast station
• Recognition on social media
• Verbal thank-you during the opening announcements
• Opportunity to include branded items (napkins, coffee sleeves, promo materials) at breakfast tables
The most important meal of the day!
Help our golfers start the day strong by sponsoring morning coffee and breakfast.
Put your brand in the driver’s seat—literally! Each golfer will ride in a cart sponsored by you, making this one of the most visible sponsorships on the course. Also get a social media highlight on our socials!
Includes:
• Your logo/signage displayed on each golf cart used during the tournament
Make lunchtime memorable and meaningful by putting your name front and center during the most social part of the day.
Includes:
• Branded signage at lunch station and tables
• Recognition on social media
• Opportunity to host a sponsor table inside at the lunch serving area to engage directly with attendees
