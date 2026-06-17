A young man swings a golf club on a sunny course with a large golf ball in the foreground and event details on the right.
East Area Volunteer Emergency Service Inc

Hosted by

East Area Volunteer Emergency Service Inc

About this event

2026 Annual Golf Tournament

1092 NY-31

Bridgeport, NY 13030, USA

Golf Tournament
$125

1 left!

Individual player payment

Golf Tournament TEAM
$500

1 left!

Team fee for all 4 players

Golf Basket Donation
Pay what you can

1 left!

Here, you can donate whatever amount you're comfortable with to help us create raffle baskets for our fundraiser. Every contribution is greatly appreciated!

Hole Sponsorship
$125

1 left!

Support the EAVES Golf Tournament Fundraiser by becoming a Hole Sponsor. Your sponsorship includes a custom sign displayed on one of the course's holes, creating a meaningful way to be part of the event.

Whether you choose to promote your business, honor the memory of a loved one, celebrate someone special, or share a personal message of encouragement, your sign will be seen by every golfer throughout the day. Your support helps make this event possible while directly benefiting the mission of EAVES. Thank you for helping us make a difference, one swing at a time.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!