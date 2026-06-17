2026 Annual Golf Tournament

Support the EAVES Golf Tournament Fundraiser by becoming a Hole Sponsor. Your sponsorship includes a custom sign displayed on one of the course's holes, creating a meaningful way to be part of the event.

Whether you choose to promote your business, honor the memory of a loved one, celebrate someone special, or share a personal message of encouragement, your sign will be seen by every golfer throughout the day. Your support helps make this event possible while directly benefiting the mission of EAVES. Thank you for helping us make a difference, one swing at a time.