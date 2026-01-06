Austin Reardon Memorial Scholarship Foundation

Hosted by

Austin Reardon Memorial Scholarship Foundation

About this event

2026 Annual Golf Tournament

101 Jefferson St

Braintree, MA 02184, USA

Golf Team
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy a day of golfing along with breakfast and lunch!


*Please note that the total cost is $700. The donation option at the bottom of the page is directed to the website provider, not to our organization, and is completely optional. You may enter $0 if you do not wish to contribute.

Assist Sponsor
$100

Sponsor our event and be a featured sponsor at our raffle hall!

Goal Sponsor
$250

Sponsor our event and be featured on our sponsor banner, along the course, and at the raffle hall.

Hattrick Sponsor
$500

Sponsor our event and be featured as a hole sponsor, along with being featured at our tournament's breakfast and lunch!

Add a donation for Austin Reardon Memorial Scholarship Foundation

$

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