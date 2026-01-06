2026 Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
Enjoy a day of golfing along with breakfast and lunch!
*Please note that the total cost is $700. The donation option at the bottom of the page is directed to the website provider, not to our organization, and is completely optional. You may enter $0 if you do not wish to contribute.
Sponsor our event and be a featured sponsor at our raffle hall!
Sponsor our event and be featured on our sponsor banner, along the course, and at the raffle hall.
Sponsor our event and be featured as a hole sponsor, along with being featured at our tournament's breakfast and lunch!
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