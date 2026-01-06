Power Of Hope Equestrian Center

Hosted by

Power Of Hope Equestrian Center

About this event

2026 Annual Golf Tournament

11 Country Club Dr

Sullivan, MO 63080, USA

Team Registration
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes:

-Registration for 1 Team

-breakfast and lunch.


**Zeffy may offer an optional contribution at checkout to support their free platform. This is completely optional and can be set to $0.

Corporate Sponsor
$5,000

Includes:

-Registration for 2 teams

-Large signage

-Multiple social media posts

-Breakfast and lunch


Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Includes:

-Registration for team

-Medium signage

-Social media posts

-Breakfast and lunch


Silver Sponsor
$1,500

Includes:

-1 team

-Signage, including 2 Tee-Hole Signs

-Social media posts

-Breakfast and lunch


Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Includes:

-1 team

-Signage including 1 Tee-Hole Sign

-Social media posts

-Breakfast and lunch


Lunch Sponsor
$750

This sponsorship helps cover lunch for the event, with sandwiches provided by 19/49 Junktion, and includes sponsor recognition throughout the event.


Breakfast/Bloody Mary Bar
$750

This sponsorship supports the cost of breakfast burritos catered by the golf course and a Bloody Mary bar for our golfers and includes sponsor recognition throughout the event.


Beverage Cart Sponsor
$500

This sponsorship provides the on-course cart delivering cold drinks and snacks to golfers during play and includes sponsor recognition throughout the event.


Tee Sponsorship
$150

Display your company or personal name at a tournament hole.


