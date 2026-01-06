2026 Annual Golf Tournament

About this event
Includes:
-Registration for 1 Team
-breakfast and lunch.
**Zeffy may offer an optional contribution at checkout to support their free platform. This is completely optional and can be set to $0.
Includes:
-Registration for 2 teams
-Large signage
-Multiple social media posts
-Breakfast and lunch
Includes:
-Registration for team
-Medium signage
-Social media posts
-Breakfast and lunch
Includes:
-1 team
-Signage, including 2 Tee-Hole Signs
-Social media posts
-Breakfast and lunch
Includes:
-1 team
-Signage including 1 Tee-Hole Sign
-Social media posts
-Breakfast and lunch
This sponsorship helps cover lunch for the event, with sandwiches provided by 19/49 Junktion, and includes sponsor recognition throughout the event.
This sponsorship supports the cost of breakfast burritos catered by the golf course and a Bloody Mary bar for our golfers and includes sponsor recognition throughout the event.
This sponsorship provides the on-course cart delivering cold drinks and snacks to golfers during play and includes sponsor recognition throughout the event.
Display your company or personal name at a tournament hole.
