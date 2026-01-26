2026 PAFCOM Annual Grand Marshal Gala & Coronation Ball

· Event Access: Four (4) complimentary Gala tickets.

· Publication: Two (2) full-page advertisements in the Souvenir Program.

· On-Site Recognition: Recognition in the Gala digital presentation plus a dedicated Table Display for company promotional materials.

· Digital Presence: Premium recognition on the PAFCOM Inc. website for one year.

Media: Priority inclusion in all PAFCOM Inc.’s Gala print media publications.