Hosted by

Philippine American Friendship Community Inc.

About this event

2026 PAFCOM Annual Grand Marshal Gala & Coronation Ball

100 Frank W Burr Blvd

Teaneck, NJ 07666, USA

PAFCOM Gala Admission - Early Bird
$140
Available until May 3

Enjoy the Grand Marshal Gala & Coronation Ball.

PAFCOM Gala Admission for 10 Guests - Early Bird
$1,400
Available until May 3
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the Grand Marshal Gala & Coronation Ball sitting together.

PAFCOM Gala Regular Admission
$150

Enjoy the Grand Marshal Gala & Coronation Ball.

PAFCOM Gala Regular Admission for 10 Guests
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the Grand Marshal Gala & Coronation Ball sitting together.

PAFCOM Souvenir Journal Advertisement - 1 Page
$150

Submit to [email protected] or mail to 387 Fulton Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305

PAFCOM Gala Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

· Event Access: Two (2) complimentary Gala tickets.

· Publication: One (1) full-page advertisement in the Souvenir Program.

· On-Site Recognition: Recognition in the Gala digital presentation.

· Media: Inclusion in all PAFCOM Inc.’s Gala print media publications.

PAFCOM Gala Gold Sponsorship
$2,000

· Event Access: Three (3) complimentary Gala tickets.

· Publication: One (1) full-page advertisement in the Souvenir Program.

· On-Site Recognition: Recognition in the Gala digital presentation.

· Digital Presence: Prominent recognition on the PAFCOM Inc. website for one year.

· Media: Inclusion in all PAFCOM Inc.’s Gala print media publications.

PAFCOM Gala Platinum Sponsorship
$3,000

· Event Access: Four (4) complimentary Gala tickets.

· Publication: Two (2) full-page advertisements in the Souvenir Program.

· On-Site Recognition: Recognition in the Gala digital presentation plus a dedicated Table Display for company promotional materials.

· Digital Presence: Premium recognition on the PAFCOM Inc. website for one year.

Media: Priority inclusion in all PAFCOM Inc.’s Gala print media publications.

Add a donation for Philippine American Friendship Community Inc.

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