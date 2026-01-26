2026 PAFCOM Annual Grand Marshal Gala & Coronation Ball

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About this event
Enjoy the Grand Marshal Gala & Coronation Ball.
Enjoy the Grand Marshal Gala & Coronation Ball sitting together.
Enjoy the Grand Marshal Gala & Coronation Ball.
Enjoy the Grand Marshal Gala & Coronation Ball sitting together.
· Event Access: Two (2) complimentary Gala tickets.
· Publication: One (1) full-page advertisement in the Souvenir Program.
· On-Site Recognition: Recognition in the Gala digital presentation.
· Media: Inclusion in all PAFCOM Inc.’s Gala print media publications.
· Event Access: Three (3) complimentary Gala tickets.
· Publication: One (1) full-page advertisement in the Souvenir Program.
· On-Site Recognition: Recognition in the Gala digital presentation.
· Digital Presence: Prominent recognition on the PAFCOM Inc. website for one year.
· Media: Inclusion in all PAFCOM Inc.’s Gala print media publications.
· Event Access: Four (4) complimentary Gala tickets.
· Publication: Two (2) full-page advertisements in the Souvenir Program.
· On-Site Recognition: Recognition in the Gala digital presentation plus a dedicated Table Display for company promotional materials.
· Digital Presence: Premium recognition on the PAFCOM Inc. website for one year.
Media: Priority inclusion in all PAFCOM Inc.’s Gala print media publications.
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