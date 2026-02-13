Rotary Club of Hopkinton NH

2026 Annual Hopkinton Rotary Club Scholarship Golf Tournament

1 Beaver Meadow Dr

Concord, NH 03301, USA

Individual Golfer
$100

Price includes - Greens Fee, Practice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, 2 per golf cart, Goody Bag, Buffet Dinner, Awards

Team of 4 golfers
$400
Price includes - Greens Fee, Practice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, golf carts, Goody Bags, Buffet Dinner, Awards

Per team of 4 with tee sponsorship
$550
Price includes - Greens Fee, Practice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, 2 golf carts, Goody Bags, Buffet Dinner, Awards

Per team of 4 with Silver Sponsorship
$900
Price includes - Greens Fee, Practice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, 2 golf cart, Goody Bags, Buffet Dinner, Awards, Banner + program recognition and pre- and post-event publicity

Per team of 4 with Gold Sponsorship
$1,400
Price includes - Greens Fee, Pπractice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, 2 golf cart, Goody Bags Buffet Dinner, Awards, Banner + program recognition and pre- and post-event publicity

