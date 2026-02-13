2026 Annual Hopkinton Rotary Club Scholarship Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Price includes - Greens Fee, Practice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, 2 per golf cart, Goody Bag, Buffet Dinner, Awards
Price includes - Greens Fee, Practice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, golf carts, Goody Bags, Buffet Dinner, Awards
Price includes - Greens Fee, Practice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, 2 golf carts, Goody Bags, Buffet Dinner, Awards
Price includes - Greens Fee, Practice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, 2 golf cart, Goody Bags, Buffet Dinner, Awards, Banner + program recognition and pre- and post-event publicity
Price includes - Greens Fee, Pπractice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, 2 golf cart, Goody Bags Buffet Dinner, Awards, Banner + program recognition and pre- and post-event publicity
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!