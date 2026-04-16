Rotary Club of Hopkinton NH

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Hopkinton NH

About this event

2026 Annual Hopkinton Rotary Club Scholarship Golf Tournament

1 Beaver Meadow Dr

Concord, NH 03301, USA

Individual Golfer
$110

Price includes - Greens Fee, Practice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, 2 per golf cart, goodies bag, buffet Dinner, awards.

Individual Golfer plus Golden Ticket
$130

Price includes - Greens Fee, Practice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, 2 per golf cart, goodies bag, buffet Dinner, and awards. PLUS Golden Ticket: -  Includes incentives: (5) Raffle Tickets, putting contest, and string game advantage.


Team of 4 golfers
$440

This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets, includes Greens fee, practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards.

This is a group ticket Team of 4 golfers plus Golden Tickets
$520

This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets, includes Greens fee, practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards. PLUS Golden Tickets: -  Includes incentives: (5) Raffle Tickets, putting contest, and string game advantage.

Team of 4 with Blue Sponsorship
$540

This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets

Includes Greens fee, Practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards, program credit. Tee sponsorship signage and social media callouts.

Team of 4 with Bronze Sponsorship
$690

This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets

Includes Greens fee, Practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards, program credit. Tee sponsor signage on both front and back 9 holes. You'll also receive website recognition and social media callouts.

Team of 4 with Silver Sponsorship
$940

This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets

Includes Greens fee, Practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards, program credit, prominent signage, your company banner displayed at the event, and oral acknowledgement at dinner. You'll also receive website recognition with your logo, and social media callouts pre- & post event.

Team of 4 with Gold Sponsorship
$1,440

This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets

Includes Greens fee, Practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards, program credit, prominent signage, your company banner displayed at the event, and oral acknowledgement at dinner. You'll also receive website recognition with your logo, and backlink, plus social media callouts pre- & post-event.

Team of 4 with Platinum Sponsorship
$2,940

This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets

Includes Greens fee, Practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards, program credit, prominent signage, your company banner displayed at the event, and oral acknowledgement at dinner. You'll also receive website recognition with your logo, and backlink, plus social media callouts pre- & post-event.

Add a donation for Rotary Club of Hopkinton NH

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