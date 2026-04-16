2026 Annual Hopkinton Rotary Club Scholarship Golf Tournament

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About this event
Price includes - Greens Fee, Practice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, 2 per golf cart, goodies bag, buffet Dinner, awards.
Price includes - Greens Fee, Practice Range, 9 Holes of Golf, 2 per golf cart, goodies bag, buffet Dinner, and awards. PLUS Golden Ticket: - Includes incentives: (5) Raffle Tickets, putting contest, and string game advantage.
This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets, includes Greens fee, practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards.
This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets, includes Greens fee, practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards. PLUS Golden Tickets: - Includes incentives: (5) Raffle Tickets, putting contest, and string game advantage.
This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets
Includes Greens fee, Practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards, program credit. Tee sponsorship signage and social media callouts.
This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets
Includes Greens fee, Practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards, program credit. Tee sponsor signage on both front and back 9 holes. You'll also receive website recognition and social media callouts.
This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets
Includes Greens fee, Practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards, program credit, prominent signage, your company banner displayed at the event, and oral acknowledgement at dinner. You'll also receive website recognition with your logo, and social media callouts pre- & post event.
This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets
Includes Greens fee, Practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards, program credit, prominent signage, your company banner displayed at the event, and oral acknowledgement at dinner. You'll also receive website recognition with your logo, and backlink, plus social media callouts pre- & post-event.
This is a group ticket. It includes 4 Tickets
Includes Greens fee, Practice range, 9 holes of golf, 2 golf carts, goodies bag, buffet dinner and awards, program credit, prominent signage, your company banner displayed at the event, and oral acknowledgement at dinner. You'll also receive website recognition with your logo, and backlink, plus social media callouts pre- & post-event.
$
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