Kiwanis Club of Benicia

Kiwanis Club of Benicia

2026 Annual Kiwanis Golf Tournament Fundraiser

580 S Kelly Rd

American Canyon, CA 94503, USA

Single
$200
Foursome
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Diamond (Awards Luncheon Sponsor)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

(2) Foursomes, Recognition at Awards Luncheon, Tee Sponsor, Hazard Sponsor, Banner Recognition plus an honorary Benicia Kiwanis Membership

Regal Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

(2) Foursomes, Tee Sponsor, Banner Recognition plus an honorary Benicia Kiwanis Membership

Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

(1) Foursome, Tee Sponsor, Banner Recognition

Gold Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

(2) Golfers, Tee Sponsor, Banner Recognition

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Tee Sponsor and Banner Recognition

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Hazard Sponsor and Banner Recognition

Tee Sponsor
$200

Your name on sign at Tee Box

Hazard Sponsor
$50

Your name on listed as a sponsor

Add a donation for Kiwanis Club of Benicia

$

