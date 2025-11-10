Taiwanese American Federation Of Northern California (TAFNC)

Taiwanese American Federation Of Northern California (TAFNC)

2026 Annual Lunar New Year Banquet + Keynotes

100 S Milpitas Blvd

Milpitas, CA 95035

VIP Ticket
$100

Includes premium bento lunch and seating.

General admission
$40

Includes bento lunch; required for all attending adults.
For student discounts, please email [email protected] and include a copy of your student ID.
一般入場票包含便當午餐，且所有參加的成人必須購買。
若需學生優惠，請發送電子郵件至 [email protected] 並附上您的學生證副本。

Child admission (3-12)
$20

Includes bento lunch and childcare programming during the keynote (please indicate ages during registration)

Baby/toddler admission (under 3)
Free

Does not include bento lunch

Group discounted tickets (8 tickets)
$300

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Group discounts are available for those buying 8 tickets (1 full table) at a time. You must coordinate ticketing for each attendee.
一次購買8張票可享團體優惠。您必須協調每位參加者的票務。

