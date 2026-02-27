2026 Annual MCAPD Conference

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About this event
Owings Mills, MD 21117
The regular registration fee for attendees registering by September 25th is $80.
If your school or organization is sponsoring your seat, the cost of registration is free. Please verify that your registration is being sponsored. At checkout, enter the promo code assigned to you by your institution to avoid being charged.
If you wish to pay by check, contact [email protected] for additional detail.
The late registration fee for attendees registering after Sept 25th or at the door is $100.
If you wish to pay by check, contact [email protected] for additional detail.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!