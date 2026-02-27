Maryland Consortium for Adjunct Faculty Professional Development

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Maryland Consortium for Adjunct Faculty Professional Development

About this event

2026 Annual MCAPD Conference

10300 Grand Central Ave

Owings Mills, MD 21117

Regular Registration
$80

The regular registration fee for attendees registering by September 25th is $80.

If your school or organization is sponsoring your seat, the cost of registration is free. Please verify that your registration is being sponsored. At checkout, enter the promo code assigned to you by your institution to avoid being charged.

If you wish to pay by check, contact [email protected] for additional detail.

Late Registration
$100

The late registration fee for attendees registering after Sept 25th or at the door is $100.

If you wish to pay by check, contact [email protected] for additional detail.

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