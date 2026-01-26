2026 Annual FFA Golf Outing

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About this event
This will include greens fee, cart, snack at the turn, and lunch at the end of play. Please submit all players names. If you are paying individually, select Individual Golfer option instead
use this option for teams where individual players are paying separately. This will include greens fee, cart for team, and snack at the turn, and lunch at the end of play.
Become an Event Sponsor and have a large sign prominately displayed with your logo. This will include promotion on our social media page and a PNG of an advertisement that you can use on your own social pages! You will also have a QR code that advertises your business.
Become a Hole Sponosr and have a standard size sign displayed with your logo. This will include promotion on our social media page. You will also have a QR code that advertises your business.
Become a lunch sponsor and have your logo displayed on the recognition sign as golfers collect their lunch at the end of play!
Donate to the event as a friend and your name will be recognized in social media and at the County Annual
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!