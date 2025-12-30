GWA Chamber of Commerce Inc

Offered by

GWA Chamber of Commerce Inc

About the memberships

2026 Annual Membership Invoice

Standard Partner Membership
$45

No expiration

For Nonprofits, Municipal Governments, School Districts and Churches.

Standard Business Membership
$60

No expiration

"For-Profit" businesses with less than 20 employees.

Standard Corporate Membership
$90

No expiration

"For-Profit" businesses with 20 or more employees.

Leadership Partner Membership
$95

No expiration

For Nonprofits, Municipal Governments, School Districts and Churches, includes leadership benefits.

Leadership Business Membership
$110

No expiration

"For-Profit" businesses with less than 20 employees, includes leadership benefits.

Leadership Corporate Membership
$140

No expiration

"For-Profit" businesses with 20 or more employees, includes leadership benefits.

Affiliate Premier Membership
$240

No expiration

For all types of organizations, includes leadership benefits, special member recognition and two separate sponsor listings.

Ambassador Premier Membership
$400

No expiration

For all types of organizations, includes leadership benefits. special member recognition and five separate sponsor listings.

Friends Membership
$20

No expiration

Contributory membership for individuals only.

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