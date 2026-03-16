2026 Annual NAIS PTO Spring Carnival

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this event
$
This bundle is available for PRESALES only!
Includes:
25 game tickets
1 inflatables wristband
2 sheets of raffle tickets
This special bundle is only available for PRESALE orders!
Includes:
40 game tickets
2 inflatables wristbands
4 sheets of raffle tickets
SPECIAL PRESALE PRICE!
Unlimited access to all the inflatables! Bounce houses, obstacle courses and inflatable games!
Unlimited use of the inflatables!
Bounce houses, obstacle courses and inflatable games!
SPECIAL PRESALE PRICE!
4 sheets of tickets!
Each sheet contains 25 tickets + 1 door prize ticket.
Each sheet contains 25 tickets + 1 door prize ticket.
10 tickets
Most games will cost 1-3 tickets.
SPECIAL PRESALE BUNDLE ONLY!
25 Game Tickets
Most games will be 1-3 tickets to play!
SPECIAL PRESALE PRICE!
50 game tickets
Most games will be 1-3 tickets to play.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!