NAIS PTO
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NAIS PTO

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NAIS PTO

About this event

Sales closed

2026 Annual NAIS PTO Spring Carnival

355 Tatamy Rd

Nazareth, PA 18064, USA

Add a donation for NAIS PTO

$

PRESALE BUNDLE - GAME LOVER PACK
$30

This bundle is available for PRESALES only!

Includes:
25 game tickets

1 inflatables wristband

2 sheets of raffle tickets


PRESALE BUNDLE - FAMILY FUN PACK
$50

This special bundle is only available for PRESALE orders!

Includes:

40 game tickets

2 inflatables wristbands

4 sheets of raffle tickets

Inflatables Wristband - PRESALE
$10

SPECIAL PRESALE PRICE!


Unlimited access to all the inflatables! Bounce houses, obstacle courses and inflatable games!

Inflatables Wristband
$15

Unlimited use of the inflatables!

Bounce houses, obstacle courses and inflatable games!

Tricky Tray Raffle Tickets - PRESALE DEAL
$15

SPECIAL PRESALE PRICE!

4 sheets of tickets!

Each sheet contains 25 tickets + 1 door prize ticket.

Tricky Tray Raffle Tickets - 1 sheets
$5

Each sheet contains 25 tickets + 1 door prize ticket.

Game Tickets - 10 tickets
$5

10 tickets


Most games will cost 1-3 tickets.

Game Tickets - PRESALE BUNDLE 25 tickets
$12

SPECIAL PRESALE BUNDLE ONLY!


25 Game Tickets


Most games will be 1-3 tickets to play!

Game Tickets - PRESALE BUNDLE 50 tickets
$22

SPECIAL PRESALE PRICE!


50 game tickets


Most games will be 1-3 tickets to play.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!