2026 Annual OCD Gala

Hosted by
About this event
General Seating
Children 12 and Under or Senior Citizen 65+
*All dancers (not on an OCD team)
Team dancer's may watch for free on a day they are not scheduled to dance, but must claim a ticket for seating purposes.
General Seating
Children 12 and Under or Senior Citizen 65+
*All dancers (not on an OCD team)
Team dancer's may watch for free on a day they are not scheduled to dance, but must claim a ticket for seating purposes.
*2:00 pm & 6:00 pm shows
*2:00 pm & 6:00 pm shows
*2:00 pm & 6:00 pm shows
**ONLY SENIOR PARENTS are able to purchase premium seating tickets. There is a limit of 4 tickets per show. Please do not try to purchase more than 4 per day, you will only receive 4 per senior dancer.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!