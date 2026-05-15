Skokie Valley Rotary Charitable Foundation

Hosted by

Skokie Valley Rotary Charitable Foundation

About this event

2026 Annual Pancake Breakfast

5127 Oakton St

Skokie, IL 60077, USA

Pancake Breakfast Ticket - Early Bird Price thru 8/15/2026
$8

Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee. Bloody Marys and Mimosas will be available for purchase. All ticket sales are final.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Support this community event as a Gold Sponsor with acknowledgment on signage at the event.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Support this community event as a Silver Sponsor with acknowledgment on signage at the event.

Table Sponsor
$100

Support the Pancake Breakfast as a Table Sponsor with acknowledgment on signage at the event.

Add a donation for Skokie Valley Rotary Charitable Foundation

$

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