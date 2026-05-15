2026 Annual Pancake Breakfast

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About this event
Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee. Bloody Marys and Mimosas will be available for purchase. All ticket sales are final.
Support this community event as a Gold Sponsor with acknowledgment on signage at the event.
Support this community event as a Silver Sponsor with acknowledgment on signage at the event.
Support the Pancake Breakfast as a Table Sponsor with acknowledgment on signage at the event.
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