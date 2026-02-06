Nobility Educational Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

Nobility Educational Foundation, Inc.

About this event

2026 Annual Paul Pradia Golf Tournament

6801 Freeport Blvd

Sacramento, CA 95822

Tee Box Sponsor
$100

📣 Promote your business by sponsoring a hole at our event!

✨ Sponsorship Includes:

  • 🏌️‍♂️ Your business name and logo displayed at a designated tee box
  • 👀 Excellent exposure to all participating golfers

📌 Important Details:

  • 💲 Cost: $100
  • ⏰ Deadline: Payment and logo must be received by May 1, 2026
  • 📧 Logo Submission: Email your logo to
    Abraham Samuel, Event Chair
    ✉️ [email protected]
Lone Ranger 1 Golfer
$125

Perfect for solo golfers looking to enjoy a full day of golf, food, and fun!

🌟 The Lone Ranger Package Includes:

  • 🎟️ 1 golfer ticket
  • 18 holes of golf
  • 🎁 SWAG bag
  • Light breakfast
  • 🏆 Awards Ceremony with FREE lunch
The Fade & The Draw - 2 golfers
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Perfect for pairs ready to enjoy a great day on the course filled with golf, food, and fun!

🌟 The Fade & The Draw Package Includes:

  • 🎟️ 2 golfer tickets
  • 18 holes of golf
  • 🎁 SWAG bag for each golfer
  • Light breakfast
  • 🏆 Awards Ceremony with FREE lunch
The Holey Trinity - 3 Golfers
$375
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Perfect for a trio ready to enjoy a great day on the course with food, fun, and friendly competition!

🌟 The Holey Trinity Package Includes:

  • 🎟️ 3 golfer tickets
  • 18 holes of golf
  • 🎁 SWAG bag for each golfer
  • Light breakfast
  • 🏆 Awards Ceremony with FREE lunch
The Dream Team - 4 Golfers
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grab your team and enjoy a full day of golf, fun, and fellowship!

🌟 The Dream Team Package Includes:

  • 🎟️ 4 golfer tickets
  • 18 holes of golf
  • 🎁 SWAG bag for each golfer
  • Light breakfast
  • 🏆 Awards Ceremony with lunch
$3,000.00 Corporate Sponsor Package
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Be recognized as a premier supporter of our event with top‑tier exposure and exclusive perks.

🌟 Sponsorship Benefits:

  • 🌐 Prominent listing on the event website, all banners, and advertisements
  • 🏌️‍♂️ Company name & logo showcased on a golf hole with a tee box sign
  • 🖼️ Featured placement on the main sponsor banner
  • 🧾 Company name & logo included on official event materials
  • 🏅 Appreciation plaque presented to your organization
  • 🎤 Special sponsorship recognition during the Awards Ceremony
  • Hole Sponsorship with box sign included
  • 👕 Two Dream Teams8 golfers’ total

📌 Important Details:

  • 💲 Cost: $3,000
  • Deadline: Payment and logo must be received by May 1, 2026
  • 📧 Logo Submission:
    Abraham Samuel, Event Chair
    ✉️ [email protected]
$2,000.00 Purple Sponsor Package
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Stand out as a valued supporter of our event with strong brand visibility and exclusive recognition.

🌟 Package Includes:

  • 🌐 Prominent listing on the event website, all event banners, and advertisements
  • 🏌️‍♂️ Company name & logo prominently displayed on a golf hole with a tee box sign
  • 🖼️ Featured placement on the sponsor banner
  • 🧾 Company name & logo included on official event materials
  • 🏅 Appreciation plaque to recognize your support
  • 🎤 Sponsorship recognition during the Awards Ceremony
  • Hole Sponsorship with box sign
  • 👕 The Dream Team4 golfers

📌 Important Details:

  • 💲 Cost: $2,000
  • Deadline: Payment and logo must be received by May 1, 2026
  • 📧 Logo Submission:
    Abraham Samuel, Event Chair
    ✉️ [email protected]
$1,000.00 Gold Sponsor Package:
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Support the event and gain meaningful visibility with this impactful sponsorship level.

  • 🎤 Sponsorship recognition during the Awards Ceremony
  • Hole Sponsorship with a box sign
  • 👕 The Dream Team4 golfers

📌 Important Details:

  • 💲 Cost: $1,000
  • Deadline: Payment and logo must be received by May 1, 2026
  • 📧 Logo Submission:
    Abraham Samuel, Event Chair
    ✉️ [email protected]
$500.00 Bronze Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Show your support and be recognized as part of a great cause with this accessible sponsorship option.

🌟 Bronze Sponsorship Includes:

  • 🎤 Sponsorship recognition during the Awards Ceremony
  • 👕 The Dream Team4 golfers

📌 Important Details:

  • 💲 Cost: $500
  • Deadline: Payment and logo must be received by May 1, 2026
  • 📧 Logo Submission:
    Abraham Samuel, Event Chair
    ✉️ [email protected]
Add a donation for Nobility Educational Foundation, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!