2026 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

About this event
Registered foursome
Individual golfer registration.
Dinner and reception only ticket
Driving range only ticket
Benefits of being the tournament's Title sponsor include:
Opportunity to provide opening remarks
Prominent logo placement across all marketing materials
Recognition on tournament signage,
JAC website & tournament webpage
Banner and table display opportunities
Social media promotion (minimum 3 posts)
On-course signage recognition (3)
Opportunity to provide gift bag giveaway item
Recognition during awards ceremony
Logo placement on acknowledgements to local media outlets
8 Golf & Reception Guests
Benefits of being the Eagle Sponsor include:
Logo recognition on event materials
Social media promotion (2 posts)
Recognition on JAC & tournament webpage
On-course signage recognition (2)
Banner and table display opportunities
Recognition during reception program
Opportunity to provide gift bag giveaway item
8 Golf & Reception Guests
Benefits of being a Birdie sponsor include:
Logo recognition on event webpage
Social media promotion (1 posts)
On-course signage recognition (1)
Banner and table display opportunities
Recognition during reception program
Opportunity to provide gift bag giveaway item
4 Golf & Reception Guests
Benefits of being a Fairway Sponsor:
Company name on event webpage
Social media promotion (1 posts)
On-course signage recognition (1)
Recognition during reception program
Opportunity to provide gift bag giveaway item
2 Golf & Reception Guests
Benefits of being a Golf Contest sponsor:
Opportunity to select a golf contest with company name on signage
Company name on event webpage
On-course signage recognition (1)
Opportunity to provide gift bag giveaway item
Benefits of being a Food & Beverage sponsor:
Name & logo displayed on tables at the tournament reception
Company name on event webpage
On-course signage recognition (1)
Opportunity to provide gift bag giveaway item
One tee sign on the course
Two on course tee signs
$
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