Jamaican American Connection

Hosted by

Jamaican American Connection

About this event

2026 Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament

37 Harrison Rd

Wallingford, CT 06492, USA

Foursome (4)
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Registered foursome

Individual Golfer
$175

Individual golfer registration.

Dinner & Reception
$45

Dinner and reception only ticket

Driving Range
$50

Driving range only ticket

Title Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits of being the tournament's Title sponsor include:

Opportunity to provide opening remarks

Prominent logo placement across all marketing materials

Recognition on tournament signage,

JAC website & tournament webpage

Banner and table display opportunities

Social media promotion (minimum 3 posts)

On-course signage recognition (3)

Opportunity to provide gift bag giveaway item

Recognition during awards ceremony

Logo placement on acknowledgements to local media outlets

8 Golf & Reception Guests

Eagle Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Benefits of being the Eagle Sponsor include:

Logo recognition on event materials

Social media promotion (2 posts)

Recognition on JAC & tournament webpage

On-course signage recognition (2)

Banner and table display opportunities

Recognition during reception program

Opportunity to provide gift bag giveaway item

8 Golf & Reception Guests

Birdie Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits of being a Birdie sponsor include:

Logo recognition on event webpage

Social media promotion (1 posts)

On-course signage recognition (1)

Banner and table display opportunities

Recognition during reception program

Opportunity to provide gift bag giveaway item

4 Golf & Reception Guests

Fairway Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Benefits of being a Fairway Sponsor:

Company name on event webpage

Social media promotion (1 posts)

On-course signage recognition (1)

Recognition during reception program

Opportunity to provide gift bag giveaway item

2 Golf & Reception Guests

Golf Contest Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits of being a Golf Contest sponsor:

Opportunity to select a golf contest with company name on signage

Company name on event webpage

On-course signage recognition (1)

Opportunity to provide gift bag giveaway item

Food & Beverage Sponsor
$1,000

Benefits of being a Food & Beverage sponsor:

Name & logo displayed on tables at the tournament reception

Company name on event webpage

On-course signage recognition (1)

Opportunity to provide gift bag giveaway item

Gift Bag Sponsor
$500
Single Tee Sign (1)
$100

One tee sign on the course

Two Tee Signs (2)
$150

Two on course tee signs

Day of Volunteer
Free
Members only
Add a donation for Jamaican American Connection

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