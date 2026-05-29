2026 Annual Silent Auction

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Donated by Balkan Roots L.L.C. with Love
Regan Biljana, through Balkan Roots L.L.C., has a deep passion for keeping the rich stories of Balkan traditional costumes alive. She meticulously researches, collects, and restores these incredible garments, ensuring that their intricate artistry and cultural significance are always honored. This beautiful Albanian traditional costume is a heartfelt donation, celebrating the unique history and culture of the Balkans and sharing that spirit with the children of Albania.
by Regan Biljana, Folklorist
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BESIM (faith) – Aviator sunglasses that embody timeless style and unwavering quality.
Frame Details:
What's Included:
Soft quilted pouch and cleaning cloth
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Vest is arranged in a black shadow box display case
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Family owned and operated since 1995, Bobby Arifi has created a warm, welcoming neighborhood spot with a contemporary Italian flair. Café Lucci fuses inventive cuisine, mindfully sourced fresh ingredients, an award-winning wine program, and impeccable service for a sophisticated yet comfortable dining experience
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The 3 top bidders will receive a gift card
Starting bid
The 3 top bidders will receive a gift card
Starting bid
The 3 top bidders will receive a gift card
Starting bid
DATE TBD
Section 109 row 9 seats 1-4
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Starting bid
Includes Bulls hat and canvas bag
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!