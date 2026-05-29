Care For Albania

Hosted by

Care For Albania

About this event

2026 Annual Silent Auction

Pick-up location

655 W Irving Park Rd suite 202, Chicago, IL 60613, USA

Antique Albanian Hand-Woven & Hand-Embroidered Traditional D item
Antique Albanian Hand-Woven & Hand-Embroidered Traditional D
$150

Starting bid

Donated by Balkan Roots L.L.C. with Love

Antique Albanian Hand-Woven & Hand-Embroidered Traditional Dress


Regan Biljana, through Balkan Roots L.L.C., has a deep passion for keeping the rich stories of Balkan traditional costumes alive. She meticulously researches, collects, and restores these incredible garments, ensuring that their intricate artistry and cultural significance are always honored. This beautiful Albanian traditional costume is a heartfelt donation, celebrating the unique history and culture of the Balkans and sharing that spirit with the children of Albania.


by Regan Biljana, Folklorist

BRUÇAJ EYEWEAR Chrome Aviator Sunglasses item
BRUÇAJ EYEWEAR Chrome Aviator Sunglasses
$100

Starting bid

BESIM (faith) – Aviator sunglasses that embody timeless style and unwavering quality.


Frame Details:

  • Aviator Shape – Classic silhouette that never goes out of style
  • Mirror Flash Lens – Bold, reflective finish for superior sun protection
  • Metal / Acetate Construction – Durable yet lightweight materials
  • Integrated Spring Hinges – Flexible, comfortable fit that adapts to your face
  • Brand Logo Icon on inside left temple tip
  • Signature Temple Tips – Distinctive BRUÇAJ design

What's Included:
Soft quilted pouch and cleaning cloth

Handmade Beaded Albanian Vest with Shadowbox Display Case item
Handmade Beaded Albanian Vest with Shadowbox Display Case item
Handmade Beaded Albanian Vest with Shadowbox Display Case
$350

Starting bid

Vest is arranged in a black shadow box display case

Cafe Lucci $200 Gift Card item
Cafe Lucci $200 Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

Family owned and operated since 1995, Bobby Arifi has created a warm, welcoming neighborhood spot with a contemporary Italian flair. Café Lucci fuses inventive cuisine, mindfully sourced fresh ingredients, an award-winning wine program, and impeccable service for a sophisticated yet comfortable dining experience

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse $500 Gift Card (1 of 3) item
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse $500 Gift Card (1 of 3)
$500

Starting bid

The 3 top bidders will receive a gift card

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse $500 Gift Card (2 of 3) item
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse $500 Gift Card (2 of 3)
$500

Starting bid

The 3 top bidders will receive a gift card

Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse $500 Gift Card (3 of 3) item
Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse $500 Gift Card (3 of 3)
$500

Starting bid

The 3 top bidders will receive a gift card

4 Chicago BlackHawks Tickets at United Center Date TBD item
4 Chicago BlackHawks Tickets at United Center Date TBD item
4 Chicago BlackHawks Tickets at United Center Date TBD
$800

Starting bid

DATE TBD

Section 109 row 9 seats 1-4


6 Private Coaching Sessions (60min) with item
6 Private Coaching Sessions (60min) with item
6 Private Coaching Sessions (60min) with item
6 Private Coaching Sessions (60min) with
$500

Starting bid

Official Chicago Bulls Player’s Jersey Autographed by Joaki
$450

Starting bid

Includes Bulls hat and canvas bag

4 Tickets to Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds item
4 Tickets to Disney Descendants, ZOMBIES & Camp Rock: Worlds
$75

Starting bid

Oct 19, 2026  07:00 PM

Sec 311, Row 17, Seat 13-16

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!