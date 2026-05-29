2026 Annual Silent Auction

Donated by Balkan Roots L.L.C. with Love

Antique Albanian Hand-Woven & Hand-Embroidered Traditional Dress





Regan Biljana, through Balkan Roots L.L.C., has a deep passion for keeping the rich stories of Balkan traditional costumes alive. She meticulously researches, collects, and restores these incredible garments, ensuring that their intricate artistry and cultural significance are always honored. This beautiful Albanian traditional costume is a heartfelt donation, celebrating the unique history and culture of the Balkans and sharing that spirit with the children of Albania.





by Regan Biljana, Folklorist