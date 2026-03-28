2026 Annual Southampton Council on Aging Pickleball Challenge Fundraiser

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About this event
Southampton, MA 01073, USA
PER PERSON. Includes play, donation, and lunch -- please bring a chair. Lunch is available (pre-order only) for spectators for $12.00.
All sponsors may provide "swag" as giveaways identifying your organization at the Pickleball Challenge.
All sponsors may provide "swag" as giveaways identifying your organization at the Pickleball Challenge.
All sponsors may provide "swag" as giveaways identifying your organization at the Pickleball Challenge.
All sponsors may provide "swag" as giveaways identifying your organization at the Pickleball Challenge.
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