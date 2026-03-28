Friends Of Southampton Council On Aging

Hosted by

Friends Of Southampton Council On Aging

About this event

2026 Annual Southampton Council on Aging Pickleball Challenge Fundraiser

Conant Park

Southampton, MA 01073, USA

Player Registration
$40

PER PERSON. Includes play, donation, and lunch -- please bring a chair. Lunch is available (pre-order only) for spectators for $12.00.

Spectator Lunch
$12
Just going to watch and want to eat? Purchase this ticket to pre-order your lunch.
Major Sponsor
$500
  • Signage recognition at Pickleball Challenge
  • Recognition in COA newsletter (1,000 print copies; 600 digital copies),
  • Recognition on Friends of Southampton COA website
  • Recognition on Southampton COA Facebook page
  • Ongoing recognition for six months in the "Senior Scoop" newsletter

All sponsors may provide "swag" as giveaways identifying your organization at the Pickleball Challenge.

Gold Supporter
$150
  • Signage recognition at Pickleball Challenge
  • Recognition in COA newsletter (1,000 print copies; 600 digital copies),
  • Recognition on Friends of Southampton COA website
  • Recognition on Southampton COA Facebook page

All sponsors may provide "swag" as giveaways identifying your organization at the Pickleball Challenge.

Silver Supporter
$100
  • Signage recognition at Pickleball Challenge
  • Recognition in COA newsletter (1,000 print copies; 600 digital copies)
  • Recognition on Friends of Southampton COA website

All sponsors may provide "swag" as giveaways identifying your organization at the Pickleball Challenge.

Bronze Supporter
$50
  • Signage Recognition at the Pickleball Challenge

All sponsors may provide "swag" as giveaways identifying your organization at the Pickleball Challenge.

Add a donation for Friends Of Southampton Council On Aging

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