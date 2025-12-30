2026 Annual Sponsorship

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***



Platinum Level Sponsorship Includes the following:

• Your Company Logo on Chapter Event Flyers and Email Announcements

• Your Company Logo Clickable on ISPE San Diego Chapter Page on the Ispe.Org Website

• Your Company Logo on the ISPESD.org Chapter Website

• Sponsor Table at all Chapter Technical Events, WIP and Meetings (When Available & Approved by Site)

• Annual Pass: Attendance for (4) Four to All Technical Events, WIP and Meetings During the Year (Excluding Golf Tournaments, Deep Sea Fishing or Ticketed Events Such as Gulls Hockey or Padre Games)

• Vendor Night Premier VIP Location 10x10 tent, first choice of location

• One Foursome at Spring Golf Tournament (Register by March 15)

• One Foursome at Summer Golf Tournament (Register by June 1)

• One Dedicated Hole Sponsorship at Spring Golf Tournament (Register by March 15)

• One Dedicated Hole Sponsorship at Summer Golf Tournament (Register by June 1)

• Attendance for Six (6) at paid member appreciation event or end of year event