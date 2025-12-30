ISPE San Diego Chapter

Hosted by

ISPE San Diego Chapter

About this event

2026 Annual Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Platinum Level Sponsorship Includes the following:
Your Company Logo on Chapter Event Flyers and Email Announcements
Your Company Logo Clickable on ISPE San Diego Chapter Page on the Ispe.Org Website
Your Company Logo on the ISPESD.org Chapter Website
Sponsor Table at all Chapter Technical Events, WIP and Meetings (When Available & Approved by Site)
Annual Pass: Attendance for (4) Four to All Technical Events, WIP and Meetings During the Year (Excluding Golf Tournaments, Deep Sea Fishing or Ticketed Events Such as Gulls Hockey or Padre Games)
Vendor Night Premier VIP Location 10x10 tent, first choice of location
One Foursome at Spring Golf Tournament (Register by March 15)
One Foursome at Summer Golf Tournament (Register by June 1)
One Dedicated Hole Sponsorship at Spring Golf Tournament (Register by March 15)
One Dedicated Hole Sponsorship at Summer Golf Tournament (Register by June 1)
(must register by June 1, or space not guaranteed)
Attendance for Six (6) at paid member appreciation event or end of year event

Gold Sponsor
$7,500

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Gold Level Sponsorship Includes the following:
Your Company Logo on Chapter Event Flyers and Email Announcements
Your Company Logo Clickable on ISPE San Diego Chapter Page on the Ispe.Org Website
Your Company Logo - on the ISPESD.org Chapter Website
Sponsor Table at (3) Three Chapter Technical Events, WIP and Meetings (When Available & Approved by Site)
Vendor Night Premier VIP Location 10x10 tent, priority choice of location
Annual Pass: Attendance for (4) Four to All Technical Events, WIP and Meetings During the Year
(Excluding Golf Tournaments, Deep Sea Fishing or Ticketed Events Such as Gulls Hockey or Padre Games)
One Foursome at Spring OR Summer Golf Tournament (Register by March 15 / June 1)
One Dedicated Hole Sponsorship at Spring OR Summer Golf Tournament (Register by March 15 / June 1)
Attendance for (4) Four at paid member appreciation event or end of year event

Silver Sponsor
$5,000

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Silver Level Sponsorship Includes the following:
Your Company Logo on Chapter Event Flyers and Email Announcements
Your Company Logo Clickable on ISPE San Diego Chapter Page on Ispe.Org Website
Your Company Logo - on ISPESD.org Chapter Website
Sponsor Table at (2) Two Chapter Technical Events, WIP and Meetings (When Available & Approved by Site)
Annual Pass: Attendance for (2) Two to all Technical Events, WIP and Meetings During the Year
(Excluding Golf Tournaments, Deep Sea Fishing or Ticketed Events Such as Gulls Hockey or Padre Games)
Vendor Night Exhibit Table With Premier Location
Attendance for Two (2) at paid member appreciation event or end of year event

Bronze Sponsor
$3,000

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***

Bronze Level Sponsorship Includes the following:
Your Company Logo on Chapter Event Flyers and Email Announcements
Your Company Logo Clickable on ISPE San Diego Chapter Page on Ispe.Org Website
Your Company Logo - on ISPESD.org Chapter Website
Annual Pass: Attendance for (1) One to all Technical Events, WIP and Meetings During the Year
(Excluding Golf Tournaments, Deep Sea Fishing or Ticketed Events Such as Gulls Hockey or Padre Games)
Attendance for One (1) and a Table at paid member appreciation events

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!