2026 Annual Sponsorship

*** Please note that Zeffy fees are optional. You may change the suggested donation to $0.***
Platinum Level Sponsorship Includes the following:
• Your Company Logo on Chapter Event Flyers and Email Announcements
• Your Company Logo Clickable on ISPE San Diego Chapter Page on the Ispe.Org Website
• Your Company Logo on the ISPESD.org Chapter Website
• Sponsor Table at all Chapter Technical Events, WIP and Meetings (When Available & Approved by Site)
• Annual Pass: Attendance for (4) Four to All Technical Events, WIP and Meetings During the Year (Excluding Golf Tournaments, Deep Sea Fishing or Ticketed Events Such as Gulls Hockey or Padre Games)
• Vendor Night Premier VIP Location 10x10 tent, first choice of location
• One Foursome at Spring Golf Tournament (Register by March 15)
• One Foursome at Summer Golf Tournament (Register by June 1)
• One Dedicated Hole Sponsorship at Spring Golf Tournament (Register by March 15)
• One Dedicated Hole Sponsorship at Summer Golf Tournament (Register by June 1)
(must register by June 1, or space not guaranteed)
• Attendance for Six (6) at paid member appreciation event or end of year event
Gold Level Sponsorship Includes the following:
• Your Company Logo on Chapter Event Flyers and Email Announcements
• Your Company Logo Clickable on ISPE San Diego Chapter Page on the Ispe.Org Website
• Your Company Logo - on the ISPESD.org Chapter Website
• Sponsor Table at (3) Three Chapter Technical Events, WIP and Meetings (When Available & Approved by Site)
• Vendor Night Premier VIP Location 10x10 tent, priority choice of location
• Annual Pass: Attendance for (4) Four to All Technical Events, WIP and Meetings During the Year
(Excluding Golf Tournaments, Deep Sea Fishing or Ticketed Events Such as Gulls Hockey or Padre Games)
• One Foursome at Spring OR Summer Golf Tournament (Register by March 15 / June 1)
• One Dedicated Hole Sponsorship at Spring OR Summer Golf Tournament (Register by March 15 / June 1)
• Attendance for (4) Four at paid member appreciation event or end of year event
Silver Level Sponsorship Includes the following:
• Your Company Logo on Chapter Event Flyers and Email Announcements
• Your Company Logo Clickable on ISPE San Diego Chapter Page on Ispe.Org Website
• Your Company Logo - on ISPESD.org Chapter Website
• Sponsor Table at (2) Two Chapter Technical Events, WIP and Meetings (When Available & Approved by Site)
• Annual Pass: Attendance for (2) Two to all Technical Events, WIP and Meetings During the Year
(Excluding Golf Tournaments, Deep Sea Fishing or Ticketed Events Such as Gulls Hockey or Padre Games)
• Vendor Night Exhibit Table With Premier Location
• Attendance for Two (2) at paid member appreciation event or end of year event
Bronze Level Sponsorship Includes the following:
• Your Company Logo on Chapter Event Flyers and Email Announcements
• Your Company Logo Clickable on ISPE San Diego Chapter Page on Ispe.Org Website
• Your Company Logo - on ISPESD.org Chapter Website
• Annual Pass: Attendance for (1) One to all Technical Events, WIP and Meetings During the Year
(Excluding Golf Tournaments, Deep Sea Fishing or Ticketed Events Such as Gulls Hockey or Padre Games)
• Attendance for One (1) and a Table at paid member appreciation events
