2026 Annual Sundale Foundation Benefit Golf Tournament

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About this event
This registers your team of 4 into the tournament.
This is a team registration that also includes a tee block sponsorship.
Your business or famiily name and logo will be highlighted at one of the course tee blocks for all of our players to recognize your support of our great cause and community.
High Visibility Sponosrship
This bump-up allows your whole team to play 200 yards from the pin on the 18th hole. Bump Ups will also be available for purchase the day of.
Did you make a shot that you would not want your mama to see? Well, with a mulligan it never happened. Buy enough of these and you can gracefully mulligan your way through the course! Mulligans will also be available for purchase on the day of the tournament.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!