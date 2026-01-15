Sundale Foundation for Students and Community Inc.

Hosted by

Sundale Foundation for Students and Community Inc.

About this event

2026 Annual Sundale Foundation Benefit Golf Tournament

5300 Laspina St

Tulare, CA 93274, USA

Team Registration
$600

This registers your team of 4 into the tournament.

Team Registration w/Tee Block Sponsorship
$700

This is a team registration that also includes a tee block sponsorship.

Tee Block Sponsorship
$100

Your business or famiily name and logo will be highlighted at one of the course tee blocks for all of our players to recognize your support of our great cause and community.

Driving Range Sponsor
$250

High Visibility Sponosrship

18th Hole Bump Up
$20

This bump-up allows your whole team to play 200 yards from the pin on the 18th hole. Bump Ups will also be available for purchase the day of.

Mulligan
$10

Did you make a shot that you would not want your mama to see? Well, with a mulligan it never happened. Buy enough of these and you can gracefully mulligan your way through the course! Mulligans will also be available for purchase on the day of the tournament.

Add a donation for Sundale Foundation for Students and Community Inc.

$

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