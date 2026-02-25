2026 Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame Gala Sponsorships

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PRESENTING EVENT SPONSORSHIP
includes the following:
Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.
DIAMOND EVENT SPONSORSHIP includes the following:
Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.
GOLD EVENT SPONSORSHIP
includes the following:
Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.
RECEPTION SPONSORSHIP
includes the following:
Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.
INDUCTEE "NAME" SPONSORSHIP includes the following:
Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.
TENNESSEE AVIATION HISTORICAL SOCIETY SPONSORSHIP
includes the following:
Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.
FOUNDER'S SPONSORSHIP
includes the following:
Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.
ENSHRINEMENT SPONSORSHIP
includes the following:
Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.
HALL OF FAME PATRON SPONSORSHIP
includes the following:
$
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