Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame, Inc.

Hosted by

Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame, Inc.

About this event

2026 Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame Gala Sponsorships

1200 Conference Center Blvd

Murfreesboro, TN 37129, USA

Presenting Event Sponsorship
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

PRESENTING EVENT SPONSORSHIP

includes the following:

  • Appropriate exclusive recognition as a PRESENTING EVENT SPONSOR and Foundation contributor.
  • Give an up to 15-minute presentation with a short introductory video about your organization.
  • Includes up to three 10-seat tables for the dinner and ceremony with prominent position and sponsor logo.
  • PRESENTING EVENT SPONSOR full-page recognition in the event souvenir program.
  • Official Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame Event Sponsor screen graphics and web site recognition.
  • Guest Invitations and Seating arrangement by sponsor.

Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.

Diamond Event Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

DIAMOND EVENT SPONSORSHIP includes the following:

  • Appropriate prominent recognition as a DIAMOND EVENT SPONSOR and Foundation contributor.
  • Includes up to two 10-seat tables for the dinner and ceremony with prominent position and sponsor logo.
  • DIAMOND EVENT SPONSOR full-page recognition in the event souvenir program.
  • Official Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame Event Sponsor screen graphics and web site recognition.
  • Guest Invitations and Seating arrangement by sponsor.

Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.

Gold Event Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

GOLD EVENT SPONSORSHIP

includes the following:

  • Appropriate prominent recognition as a GOLD EVENT SPONSOR and Foundation contributor.
  • Includes one 10-seat table for the dinner and ceremony, with prominent position and sponsor logo.
  • GOLD EVENT SPONSOR full-page recognition in the event souvenir program.
  • Official Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame Event Sponsor event screen graphics & web site recognition.
  • Guest Invitations & Seating arranged by sponsor.

Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.

Reception Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

RECEPTION SPONSORSHIP
includes the following:

  • Appropriate prominent recognition as a RECEPTION SPONSOR and Foundation contributor.
  • Includes one 10-seat table for the dinner and ceremony with VIP position and sponsor logo.
  • RECEPTION SPONSOR recognition in the event souvenir program.
  • Official Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame Reception Sponsor screen graphics and web site recognition.
  • Guest invitations and seating arranged by sponsor.

Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.

Inductee "Name" Sponsor
$3,900
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

INDUCTEE "NAME" SPONSORSHIP includes the following:

  • Includes one 10-seat table for the dinner and ceremony with honor position and sponsor logo.
  • Recognition in the event souvenir program and event screen graphics.
  • Guest invitations and seating arranged by sponsor.

Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.

Tennessee Aviation Historical Society Sponsor
$3,700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

TENNESSEE AVIATION HISTORICAL SOCIETY SPONSORSHIP

includes the following:

  • Includes one 10-seat table for the dinner and ceremony with honor position and sponsor logo.
  • Recognition in the event souvenir program and event screen graphics.
  • Guest invitations and seating arranged by sponsor.

Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.

Founder's Sponsor
$3,100
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

FOUNDER'S SPONSORSHIP

includes the following:

  • Includes one 10-Seat table for the dinner and ceremony with honor position and sponsor logo.
  • Recognition in the event souvenir program and event screen graphics.
  • Guest invitations and seating arranged by sponsor.

Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.

Enshrinement Sponsor
$2,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

ENSHRINEMENT SPONSORSHIP

includes the following:

  • Includes one 10-seat table for the dinner and ceremony with honor position and sponsor logo.
  • Recognition in the event souvenir program and event screen graphics.
  • Guest invitations and seating arranged by sponsor.

Table guests are not required to purchase individual tickets for admission; however, donations are welcomed. All guest names are required in advance for admission to the event.

Hall of Fame Patron Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

HALL OF FAME PATRON SPONSORSHIP

includes the following:


  • Includes two (2) individual admission tickets.
  • Recognition in the event souvenir program and event screen graphics.
Add a donation for Tennessee Aviation Hall of Fame, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!