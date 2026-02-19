2026 Annual "Tribute to Labor" Dinner

About this event
o Priority placement of full-page ad in event program
o VIP: Priority location of table of 8
o Logo displayed on sponsor board and on table
o Full page ad in event program
o VIP: Preferred location table of 8
o Logo displayed on sponsor board and on table
o Full page ad in event program
o Table of 8
o Logo displayed on sponsor board and on table
o Half-page ad in event program
o Table of 8
o Logo displayed on sponsor board and on table
o Table of 8
o Logo displayed on table
o Table of 4
o Logo displayed on table
(7.5" x 10")
(7.5" x 5")
(3.5" x 5")
$
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