American Federation Of Labor & Congress Of Industrial Orgs

Hosted by

American Federation Of Labor & Congress Of Industrial Orgs

About this event

2026 Annual "Tribute to Labor" Dinner

7920 Jones Branch Dr

McLean, VA 22102, USA

Premiere Solidarity Sponsorship
$20,000

o Priority placement of full-page ad in event program

o VIP: Priority location of table of 8

o Logo displayed on sponsor board and on table

Platinum Solidarity Sponsorship
$15,000

o Full page ad in event program

o VIP: Preferred location table of 8

o Logo displayed on sponsor board and on table

Gold Solidarity Sponshorship
$10,000

o Full page ad in event program

o Table of 8

o Logo displayed on sponsor board and on table

Silver Solidarity Sponsorship
$5,000

o Half-page ad in event program

o Table of 8

o Logo displayed on sponsor board and on table

Friends of Labor
$2,000

o Table of 8

o Logo displayed on table

Half Table Sponsorship
$1,000

o Table of 4

o Logo displayed on table

Individual Ticket
$175
Full Page Ad
$1,000

(7.5" x 10")

Half Page Ad
$750

(7.5" x 5")

Quarter Page Ad
$500

(3.5" x 5")

Add a donation for American Federation Of Labor & Congress Of Industrial Orgs

$

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