2026 Annual Walk for Autism

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About this event
If you are registering more than one person, please indicate the quantity by selecting the number of tickets needed.
Free registration: Walk beside children with autism and other special needs to show families they’re seen, supported, and celebrated.
Every step helps The Strong Beginnings Project provide welcoming programs, sensory-friendly events, and practical support for local families.
Show your support at the 2026 Autism Walk with an official event t-shirt! 💙
$
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