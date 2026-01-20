The Strong Beginnings Project

Hosted by

The Strong Beginnings Project

About this event

2026 Annual Walk for Autism

E 1st St & S Gila St

250 Prison Hill Rd, Yuma, AZ 85364, USA

General Admission
Free

If you are registering more than one person, please indicate the quantity by selecting the number of tickets needed.


Free registration: Walk beside children with autism and other special needs to show families they’re seen, supported, and celebrated.


Every step helps The Strong Beginnings Project provide welcoming programs, sensory-friendly events, and practical support for local families.

Autism Walk 2026 Event T-Shirt
$10

Show your support at the 2026 Autism Walk with an official event t-shirt! 💙

  • Price: $10 each
  • Sizes Available (add sizes in next step):
    • Youth (Small, medium, large)
    • Adult (Small, medium, large, XL, XXL)
  • Pick Up: T-shirts will be available prior to the walk and at check-in on April 12, 2026
  • Perfect for walkers, rollers, or cheering from the sidelines
  • Limited quantities—order yours when you register!
Add a donation for The Strong Beginnings Project

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