Asian Pacific American Librarians Association

Hosted by

Asian Pacific American Librarians Association

About this event

2026 APALA Literature Awards Banquet Sponsorship

2828 S Wentworth Ave

Chicago, IL 60616, USA

Friend
$250

Includes: Your logo on promotional materials, social media, and tables; Post-event acknowledgement in newsletter & social media; Public acknowledgement at the event (partial slide); 1 reserved ticket for sponsor representative

Community
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes: Your logo on promotional materials, social media, and tables; Post-event acknowledgement in newsletter & social media; Public acknowledgement at the event (partial slide); Advertisement on promotional posts for the Awards Banquet; 2 reserved tickets for sponsor representatives

Literary Champion
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes: Your logo on promotional materials, social media, and tables; Post-event acknowledgement in newsletter & social media; Public acknowledgement at the event (partial slide); Advertisement on promotional posts for the Awards Banquet; 4 reserved tickets for sponsor representatives

Legacy Partner
$2,500

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes: Your logo on promotional materials, social media, and tables; Post-event acknowledgement in newsletter & social media; Public acknowledgement at the event (partial slide); Advertisement on promotional posts for the Awards Banquet; 6 reserved tickets for sponsor representatives

Add a donation for Asian Pacific American Librarians Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!