2026 APALA Literature Awards Banquet Tickets

Hosted by
About this event
For current members of APALA
For guests who are not current members of APALA
If you are able, we invite you to offer additional support to APALA's efforts to make this event as inclusive as possible and to celebrate our awardees and honorees.
A limited number of discounted tickets are available for APALA members who are students or who are experiencing financial hardship, such as loss of income, underemployment, unemployment, etc.
Support the future generation of library professionals by purchasing a ticket for a current MLIS student. When prompted for a name, put Sponsored [first name] Student [last name], and we will coordinate sharing the ticket with a student.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!